The questions that will define college hockey this season

The Pioneers will bring in talent like fourth-overall pick Daxon Rudolph and first-rounder Ryan Lin, and they return much of the talent that helped them win it all last year. But with other teams around them adding tons of high-end talent, has Denver actually done enough to solidify themselves as the best team heading into 2026? This question will be answered very early, and a lot of eyes will be glued to their TV’s on October 16th when they play the Michigan Wolverines for what could be a first-place deciding weekend.