Caleb Malhotra Relishes Possibility Of Playing For Dad In Vancouver: 'Once We Get To The Rink, He's Coach'

The possibility of Caleb Malhotra going to play for the Vancouver Canucks and coach Manny Malhotra has been a popular storyline leading up to the NHL draft.
Some things are still secret.
Just because Manny Malhotra is the coach of the Vancouver Canucks does not mean he has given his son any insider information as to what the team might be thinking of doing with the No. 3 overall pick in Friday's NHL draft.
But if the Canucks were to select Caleb Malhotra, who is considered the top center prospect available, the 18-year-old said he would relish the opportunity — and pressure — that comes with playing for his father.
"Our family, we have a great relationship. We're pretty open about it, so we could just kind of talk about it," Malhotra told reporters in Buffalo on Thursday. "He's been out of the draft loop, so he doesn't really know what's going on.
"If I got the honor of being drafted there, it'd be very special… obviously, it's my hometown growing up. With my dad obviously coaching there, so yeah, it'd be very cool… I'd take it like any other team, just kind of where I want to sort of prove myself and show them what kind of player I can be."
Malhotra, who grew up in British Columbia and the Greater Toronto Area, had a breakout season this year for the OHL's Brantford Bulldogs. He scored 29 goals and 84 points in 67 games. It was a huge increase from the 26 points he amassed in 44 games in the BCHL last year.
Many scouts believe it was an indication of what's to come from the 6-foot-2 and 182-pound center.
"He's a franchise No. 1 center," one scout told The Hockey News' Ryan Kennedy. "He's built for the heavy hockey you play in the playoffs."
The question is whether he is also built for the pressures that would not only come with playing for his father — but also with playing in a Canadian market, such as Vancouver.
"Being able to have that scrutiny and have that kind of microscope on you is something that I'll relish," said Malhotra. "I'll be thankful that everyone's watching and taking interest. So I don't really feel the pressure… Once I get on the ice, that's the easy part."
Add in the element of Manny Malhotra being a first-time NHL coach and Caleb being a rookie, and you start to understand why the Canucks should probably pass over Malhotra and pick someone else.
At the same time, Caleb Malhotra said his dad has basically been coaching him his entire life — and they have managed to work out a system to avoid conflicts.
"Again, if I got that privilege, I don't think it would be (difficult)," said Malhotra. "All my life, he's been dad first-and-foremost, but once I ask for his opinion, or once we get to the rink, he's coach, so that's kind of how it's always been with us, and that's how it'll continue to be if I if I do get that opportunity, so it wouldn't be very difficult."
Regardless of where he ends up being selected, Caleb Malhotra will still be going to his dad for advice.
After all, Manny Malhotra was a seventh overall pick by the New York Rangers in 1998 who had an NHL career that lasted 991 games. One of those teams was the Canucks, where he spent parts of three seasons.
Malhotra has obviously picked his dad's brain about his career and the Hall of Fame players he's shared the ice with, which include Mark Messier, Mike Modano, Joe Thornton and the Sedin twins.
"I've talked to him about the different leaders he's played with," said Malhotra.
One area that Caleb Malhotra won't be going to his dad for is Manny's odd knack for not wearing socks underneath his skates.
"No, that's the worst thing I ever heard," he said, laughing. "He still does it, so I don't know how he does it. He says he doesn't like the feel of socks, and to me, he's just absolutely criminal… yeah, that's a bit weird."
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