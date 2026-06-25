Caleb Malhotra Relishes Possibility Of Playing For Dad In Vancouver: 'Once We Get To The Rink, He's Coach'

"Again, if I got that privilege, I don't think it would be (difficult)," said Malhotra. "All my life, he's been dad first-and-foremost, but once I ask for his opinion, or once we get to the rink, he's coach, so that's kind of how it's always been with us, and that's how it'll continue to be if I if I do get that opportunity, so it wouldn't be very difficult."