The Top Minnesota Wild Draft Picks in NCAA Hockey

The Minnesota Wild have had some solid playoff runs, but not the results they wanted. However, reinforcements are in their prospect pool with players at the NCAA level making solid contributions that could eventually help the State of Hockey bring the Stanley Cup home.

Ryan Healey: Defenseman, Harvard University. 2022 4th Round, 121st Overall.

Healey has really stepped up his development in his senior year. After a step back in his junior season, Healey is off to a solid start, earning 6 points (2 goals + 4 assists) in 9 games. Healey’s physicality has evolved to be more precise since his freshman year, keeping him out of the penalty box. This attribute of Healey’s game should translate well to the professional game. The AHL Wild and ECHL Heartlanders are both in top five in their respective leagues in goals allowed and need a player like Healey. I envision him signing a professional deal in the spring and offering immediate help on the back end wherever he goes.

Justin Kipkie: Forward, Arizona State University. 2025 5th Round, 141st Overall.

Kipke had a stellar year captaining the WHL’s Victoria Royals, averaging just under a point per game in 64 games. What elevates Kipke’s game is his vision, specifically in the neutral zone. He shades attacking players before stealing the puck and blasting a shot on goal off the counterattack. Kipke’s large 6’4” 216 pound frame helps him roll through players and blast heavy shots from the blue line with great force. If Kipke is able to translate more of his offensive game from juniors to the NCAA, he will be a force to be reckoned with.

Ryder Ritchie: Forward, Boston University. 2024 2nd Round, 45th Overall.

In modern hockey, it is all about speed. When a player like Ryder Ritche has absurd vertical and lateral speed, it becomes difficult to stop him from producing. This east to west horizontal movement allows Ritchie to dance around defenders before placing a wicked shot on net. Ritchie’s shot is incredibly deceptive, going from the curl of his blade to the net without warning. It’s one thing to shoot when you have space to do it, but Ritchie lets pucks fly accurately even while being bothered by multiple defensemen swarming him. Ritchie is averaging just under a point per game as a freshman at Boston University, and if this is what he can do in his first NCAA year, only time will tell how high his ceiling is.

Charlie Stramel: Forward, Michigan State University. 2023 1st Round 21st Overall.

The old adage is that if you go hard to the net, good things happen, and Charlie Stramel is reaping the benefits that come from pursuing the blue paint. Entering his senior season at Michigan State, Stramel is averaging over a point per game for the first time in his collegiate career. This includes a team leading 11 assists in 14 games, helping feed his linemate Porter Martone and other players a steady stream of pucks. This comes through working hard in tight spaces while driving hard to the net. If Stramel continues to progress and put up points, he should easily make the jump to the American Hockey League when this NCAA season is over.

Honorable Mentions: Jimmy Clark, Rieger Lorenz, Aaron Pionk