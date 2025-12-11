The Top New York Islanders Draft Picks in NCAA Hockey

The New York Islanders’ rebuild accelerated with the addition of 2025 1st Overall Pick Matthew Schaefer. While Schaefer has excelled in his rookie season, there are plenty of other young prospects developing in NCAA Hockey waiting to join him.

Kamil Bednarik: Forward, Boston University. 2024 2nd Round, 61st Overall.

Defensive forwards are a rarity in today’s game. Everyone wants to be the fastest forechecker and the highest point scorer. Kamil Bednarik is not one of those players. He uses his body to box out opponents, before stripping the puck and starting rushes the other way, playing a solid defensive game. Bednarik does a lot without the puck as well, utilizing his stick to tie up opponents while throwing hits and blocking shots. He will mesh well with Patrick Roy’s style when he arrives on Long Island.

Cole Eiserman: Forward, Boston University. 2024 1st Round, 20th Overall.

Cole Eiserman has one goal anytime he touches the ice: Get on the scoresheet, whatever it takes. Whether that be shooting the puck under duress, driving hard to the net, or laying the body, Eiserman can do it. Eiserman is a jack of all trades but is particularly good at scoring. As a freshman in 2024-25, he led with 25 goals and finished 4th on the team, earning 36 points. He is on pace to match or exceed that stat line this sophomore season, as Eiserman currently leads the Terriers with 8 goals in 13 games so far.

Quinn Finley: Forward, University of Wisconsin. 2022 3rd Round, 78th Overall.

I knew Quinn Finley was going places the first time I saw him play for the Madison Capitols in 2022, and boy, has he ever exploded. After a solid freshman year at the University of Wisconsin, Finley more than doubled his points from 16 to 40 in 2024-25. These numbers led the Badgers with 20 goals and 40 points in 37 games, and Finley looks to build upon those numbers, averaging a point per game through 16 games in 2025-26. He is my dark horse pick for the Hobey Baker.

Danny Nelson: Forward, University of Notre Dame. 2023 2nd Round 49th Overall

Danny Nelson is a smart and tactical forward with a physical edge. He reads plays as they develop, looking for opportunities to disrupt any offense he can get his stick on. Nelson has shown progression in his offense as well, steadily increasing his point production each year he has been at Notre Dame. Despite the Fighting Irish’s limited success in the standings this season, Nelson’s role as captain has helped keep games close and morale high.

Honorable Mentions: Sam Laurila, Xavier Veilleux