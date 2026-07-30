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Which NCAA programs have the best track record of developing goaltenders

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Owen Cameron
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Goaltending in the NHL over the years has been dominated by Russians and Canadians, but the NCAA has produced some elite netminders from all over the world. But which school takes the top spot as the best developer of the position?

Every college hockey powerhouse has its own identity. Michigan consistently recruits and develops first-round NHL talent, North Dakota has long been a pipeline for NHL stars, and Boston University has recently become known for producing elite young defensemen. But when it comes to goaltenders, which program truly deserves the title of "Goalie U"? 

To answer that question, this article examines the NCAA programs with the strongest NHL goaltending pipelines, weighing historical production, NHL longevity, awards, current NHL success, and the next generation of prospects. 

The main contenders for this study are Wisconsin, Boston College, and, believe it or not, Maine, which might be considered the all-time best NHL goaltending pipeline. But what’s the criteria for finding the best program for goaltending, you may ask? NHL longevity, NHL wins, personal and team awards, and how many players are currently thriving from those programs in 2026.

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University of Maine

No program has produced more accomplished NHL goaltenders than Maine. The Black Bears remain the only NCAA school to develop five different goaltenders who have reached 100 NHL victories: Jimmy Howard, Ben Bishop, Mike Dunham, Garth Snow, and Jeremy Swayman

The biggest question surrounding Maine isn't its history—it's its future. Swayman is currently the lone active NHL starter from the program, and there isn't an obvious successor waiting in the wings. 

Boston College

If Maine owns the historical crown, Boston College may have the strongest case for the future. 

The goalies that make that list are Cory Schneider, Thatcher Demko, Spencer Knight, and Joseph Woll. None of these goalies have hit the elite status like some of the names from Maine, but they are more current goalies who still have room left to grow in their game. 

What BC also has is goalies who are considered next up in the elite pipeline; Jacob Fowler is the first name that many fans would recognize after becoming the top goalie prospect in hockey after dominating the NCAA, where he received the Mike Richter Award as the best netminder in college hockey. Another name that I personally love is Roberto Henriquez, who was drafted this past June in the sixth round by the Boston Bruins.

University of Wisconsin

The Badgers' case is very different from BC since their qualified goaltenders are all retired. Curtis Joseph, Brian Elliott, and the award itself, Mike Richter. They all had amazing careers in the NHL and the NCAA.

This list is shorter but packs a large punch with the star power these three showed in their careers, where they all earned some type of award during their pro careers. Joseph also remains one of the best goaltenders of all time to not be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

There may never be a universally accepted definition of "Goalie U." If the title belongs to the program with the deepest NHL résumé, Maine remains the standard. If sustained NHL success and future projections matter most, Boston College is closing the gap faster than any school in college hockey. Wisconsin, meanwhile, proves that a smaller pipeline can still produce some of the greatest goaltenders the game has ever seen. 

The title of "Goalie U" isn't permanent. It's earned over decades, defended by each new generation, and the next decade may determine whether Maine keeps the crown or Boston College takes it.

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