Which NCAA programs have the best track record of developing goaltenders

Goaltending in the NHL over the years has been dominated by Russians and Canadians, but the NCAA has produced some elite netminders from all over the world. But which school takes the top spot as the best developer of the position?
NCAA Hockey•NCAA College Hockey Rankings•College Hockey•Boston College Eagles•Maine Black Bears•Wisconsin Badgers
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