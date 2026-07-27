Top Three Goalies In The NHL's Best Goaltending Division

Vasilevskiy got 17 of the 32 possible first-place votes while the next-closest goalie – Ilya Sorokin – had just eight. Vasilevskiy was third in the league in save percentage (.912) among goalies with at least 30 games played and third in starts (58), but it's very rare for a goalie who's used that often to also post those kinds of numbers. Vasilevskiy and Washington's Logan Thompson were the only goalies in the league with more than 55 starts and a save percentage above .902.