Who are the favourites for the 2027 Mike Richter Award

Winning the Mike Richter Award has set up a lot of goalies for NHL success, and for a lot of the winners, their teams also saw success during that year. And with multiple candidates last year leaving to turn pro, who are the names expected to be in the race?
NCAA Hockey•College Hockey•Michigan Wolverines•Denver Pioneers•North Dakota Fighting Hawks•Penn State Nittany Lions
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