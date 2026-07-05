There’s A Bit of Pacioretty In Canadiens’ Prospect Hage

Back in 2009, Pacioretty had raised more than a few eyebrows in town when he declared in November that his development would be best served with first-line, full minutes with the Hamilton Bulldogs rather than by playing part-time, fourth-line minutes with the Canadiens. The Habs had still called him up, and after 52 games in which he put up only 14 points, they sent him back down to Hamilton, where he was really given a chance to blossom. There’s nothing wrong with an athlete wanting to improve and to be as good as they can be when they make the jump to the NHL. Last season, the American-born winger was a special assistant to coach Brandon Naurato at Michigan, where Hage is playing. I’m not implying that he swayed Hage’s decision; the young man is clearly mature enough to make up his own mind, just highlighting the fact that patience can be a virtue. Given that the Habs’ brass are advocating for fans to be patient with them as they try to keep improving the team by any means possible, they can hardly be mad at Hage for asking the same of them.