Franchise Leaders: Who owns the single-season scoring record for every NHL team?

Take a look at the single-season scoring leader for every NHL team, from Wayne Gretzky's record-setting 215-point campaign in Edmonton to William Karlsson's expansion breakout in Vegas.

No. 99 is No. 1 for two different teams – and he’s not the only one who’s No. 1 twice.

Wayne Gretzky holds the single-season scoring record for both the Edmonton Oilers and the Los Angeles Kings. Meanwhile, Teemu Selanne put up the most points in Arizona Coyotes history with his historic rookie campaign for the original Winnipeg Jets, and then set the standard for the Anaheim Ducks a few years later.

Here’s the single-season scoring leader for all 31 franchises, from Gretzky’s 215-point NHL record in Edmonton to William Karlsson’s expansion breakout in Vegas.

1. Edmonton Oilers: Wayne Gretzky, 215 points (1985-86)

No surprise here. Gretzky owns the four highest-scoring seasons in NHL history, and nine of the top 11. His most prolific campaign came in ’85-86, on the strength of a league-record 163 assists.

2. Pittsburgh Penguins: Mario Lemieux, 199 points (1988-89)

Four missed games cost Lemieux the opportunity to become the second NHLer ever to post a 200-point season. He also set a career high with 85 goals, the fourth-highest total of all-time.

3. Los Angeles Kings: Wayne Gretzky, 168 points (1988-89)

While Lemieux was busy in ’88-89 taking a run at Gretzky’s single-season scoring record, No. 99 had moved on to Los Angeles and kept himself occupied by rewriting the Kings’ record book. His 168-point effort ranks as his seventh-best season.

4. Detroit Red Wings: Steve Yzerman, 155 points (1988-89)

The highest-scoring season by an NHL player not named Gretzky or Lemieux (it ranks 14th overall.) Yzerman’s accomplishment sometimes gets overlooked as he finished a distant third in the ’88-89 scoring race.

5. Boston Bruins: Phil Esposito, 152 points (1970-71)

Esposito put up 126 points in 1968-69 to smash Stan Mikita and Bobby Hull’s shared NHL single-season record of 97 points, and then Esposito smashed his own mark two years later with a Gretzky-esque 76-goal, 76-assist campaign. Bobby Orr also set the NHL record for points by a defenseman in ’70-71 with 139.

6. Buffalo Sabres: Pat LaFontaine, 148 points (1992-93)

Only five players have amassed more than the 95 assists that LaFontaine collected in ’92-93: Gretzky (12 times), Orr, Lemieux, Adam Oates and Joe Thornton. LaFontaine finished second in the scoring race behind Lemieux, who had 160 points in 60 games while missing two months due to cancer treatments.

7. New York Islanders: Mike Bossy, 147 points (1981-82)

Bossy scored 64 goals and 83 assists – and he finished 65 points behind Gretzky in the scoring race.

8. Colorado Avalanche: Peter Stastny, 139 points (1981-82)

In his second NHL season after defecting from Czechoslovakia, Stastny put up 139 points for the Quebec Nordiques. Joe Sakic produced 120 points in the franchise’s first season in Colorado, which stands as the most by an Avalanche player.

t-9.Montreal Canadiens: Guy Lafleur, 136 points (1976-77)

Lafleur shredded the Habs’ record book in the ’70s, and he has the six highest single-season scoring marks in franchise history to prove it.

t-9. Washington Capitals: Denis Maruk, 136 points (1981-82)

You were expecting someone else, perhaps? It’s the only time Maruk reached the 100-point plateau, but he certainly did it in style. Alex Ovechkin owns the next four highest-scoring seasons in Caps history, maxing out at 112 points in 2007-08.

11. Arizona Coyotes: Teemu Selanne, 132 points (1992-93)

Selanne obliterated Bossy’s rookie record of 53 goals en route to a 76-goal, 132-point season with the original Winnipeg Jets in ’92-93. It remains the best-ever season by an NHL rookie.

t-12. Calgary Flames: Kent Nilsson, 131 points (1980-81)

One of the NHL’s first great European talents, Nilsson highlighted the Flames’ debut season in Calgary (after relocating from Atlanta) with a boffo 131-point campaign.

t-12. Chicago Blackhawks: Denis Savard, 131 points (1987-88)

Mikita and Hull shared the NHL single-season scoring record in the late ’60s, and Patrick Kane has had a couple of 100-plus point campaigns in the past five years, but the four best seasons in Hawks history were produced by Savard in the high-flying ’80s.

t-12. St. Louis Blues: Brett Hull, 131 points (1990-91)

Hull’s point total was almost an afterthought during his 86-goal barrage in ’90-91. It’s the third-highest goal total in NHL history, behind Gretzky’s 92- and 87-goal efforts.

15. Tampa Bay Lightning: Nikita Kucherov, 128 points (2018-19)

Kucherov delivered the highest-scoring NHL season in nearly 15 years, and it was more than enough to overtake all-time franchise heavyweights Vincent Lecavalier (108 points, ’06-07), Martin St-Louis (102 points, ’06-07) and Steven Stamkos (98 points, ’18-19).

16. Toronto Maple Leafs: Doug Gilmour, 127 points (1992-93)

There have been four 100-point seasons in Leafs history, two by Gilmour and two by Darryl Sittler. Mats Sundin peaked with 94 points in 1996-97.

t-17. Philadelphia Flyers: Mark Recchi, 123 points (1992-93)

It’s probably not the name you were expecting from a franchise that has featured Bobby Clarke (119 points in ’75-76) and Eric Lindros (115 points in ’95-96).

t-17. New York Rangers: Jaromir Jagr, 123 points (2005-06)

Five other Rangers players (Jean Ratelle, Mark Messier, Vic Hadfield, Mike Rogers and Brian Leetch) have hit the 100-point plateau, but Jagr set the standard in a season in which he turned 34 years old.

t-19. Dallas Stars: Bobby Smith, 114 points (1981-82)

Smith never played in Dallas and has held the franchise’s single-season scoring mark since the early days of the Minnesota North Stars. All-time Stars leading scorer Mike Modano topped out at 93 points in ’92-93 and ’93-94.

t-19. San Jose Sharks: Joe Thornton, 114 points (2006-07)

Thornton, who owns five of the Sharks’ top seven single-season scoring marks, actually had 125 points in ’05-06, but it doesn’t count as a franchise record since he spent the first 23 games of the season with Boston before being traded.

21. Vancouver Canucks: Henrik Sedin, 112 points (2009-10)

Daniel Sedin was on pace for 111 points in 2009-10 but injuries limited him to 63 games.

22. Anaheim Ducks: Teemu Selanne, 109 points (1996-97)

In his first full season in Anaheim, Selanne scored more points than any Ducks player before or since. Paul Kariya had 108 points in ’95-96, and Selanne had 107 points in ’98-99.

t-23. Carolina Hurricanes: Mike Rogers, 105 points (1979-80 and ’80-81)

John Cullen had 110 points in 1990-91, but the majority of that came with Pittsburgh before he was traded to Hartford at the deadline. So, the official franchise record belongs to Rogers, who hit 105 points in the Whalers’ first two seasons in the NHL. Eric Staal had 100 points for Carolina in 2005-06.

t-23. Ottawa Senators: Dany Heatley, 105 points (2006-07)

Heatley, Daniel Alfredsson and Jason Spezza combined to give the Sens a potent scoring unit in the early 2000s. The three linemates own eight of the franchise’s top 10 single-season scoring marks.

25. Winnipeg Jets: Marian Hossa, 100 points (2006-07)

If you don’t remember Hossa playing in Winnipeg, it’s because he didn’t. Hossa had 100 points for the Atlanta Thrashers in ’06-07, and eight of the most prolific scoring seasons by “Jets” players were actually accomplished by Thrashers skaters. Blake Wheeler has twice produced 91 points with Winnipeg, in 2017-18 and ’18-19.

t-26. Florida Panthers: Aleksander Barkov, 96 points (2018-19)

Barkov bested Pavel Bure’s 94- and 92-point outputs in 1999-2000 and ’00-01, respectively. Barkov’s linemate Jonathan Huberdeau had 92 points in ’18-19.

t-26. New Jersey Devils: Patrik Elias, 96 points (2000-01)

The Devils, who began as the god-awful Kansas City Scouts in 1974-75 and became the god-awful Colorado Rockies in ’76-77, eventually turned the corner as a franchise after arriving in New Jersey in ’82-83. They’re the longest-running NHL team that has never produced a 100-point scorer.

28. Columbus Blue Jackets: Artemi Panarin, 87 points (2018-19)

Panarin played two seasons in Columbus, and he owns the Blue Jackets’ two highest single-season scoring marks. He had 82 points in ’17-18. Rick Nash sits third with 79 points in 2008-09.

29. Nashville Predators: Paul Kariya, 85 points (2005-06)

Like Panarin in Columbus, Kariya had a two-year stop in Nashville and he owns the Predators’ two highest single-season scoring marks as a result. Kariya had 76 points for the Preds in ’06-07. Jason Arnott and J-P Dumont put up 72 points apiece in ’07-08.

30. Minnesota Wild: Marian Gaborik, 83 points (2007-08)

Without a doubt, the most skilled offensive player in Wild history. He’s not going to win the ironman award, though. Brian Rolston had 79 points with Minnesota in ’05-06.

31. Vegas Golden Knights: William Karlsson, 78 points (2017-18)

Karlsson went from six goals and 25 points with Columbus in 2016-17 to 43 goals and 78 points with expansion Vegas the following season. Keep an eye on Mark Stone in the short term and Cody Glass in the long term.