2026 NHL Draft: Mathis Preston, Tynan Lawrence And Others Can Revive Draft Stock At World U-18s
The World Men's U-18 Championship is the last chance for NHL draft prospects to show their potential. These five Canadians will need to impress to raise their draft stock.
The World Men's Under-18 Championship will be the final chance for many 2026 NHL draft prospects to improve their stock.
It's a chance for some to put their name on the map. For others, it will be a chance to revive their stock after falling off toward the end of the season.
The U-18s are always one of the premier scouting events on the calendar before the NHL draft.
But this year will be even more important, especially for some of the top Canadian prospects.
Whether it be due to injury, underperformance, underwhelming stats or any variety of reasons, some players have a lot on the line with scouts' eyes fixated on them for a couple of weeks.
Canada named their preliminary roster on Monday. Let's look at five players who will try to leave a strong final impression on scouts as the 2026 NHL draft season enters the final stretch.
Mathis Preston, LW, Vancouver (WHL)
Preston came into the season with plenty of praise because of his high-octane offensive game and transitional ability.
He has fallen down the board on many public lists because he struggled to put up elite production in WHL Spokane and suffered an injury after just a couple of games with Vancouver.
When you watch Preston play, his skill and instincts are still very much present. He is one of the best players in the draft class at just taking over a shift and driving good results in an instant.
There are some issues in his defensive game, and we can't ignore the lower-than-expected production early in the year, but Preston has a chance to show what he can do with quality teammates and a bit of health when he suits up for Canada.
Tynan Lawrence, C, Boston Univ. (NCAA)
An injury delayed the start of his season in the United States League with Muskegon. When he finally got on the ice, Lawrence torched USHL competition, with 10 goals and 17 points in 13 games.
Lawrence's speed and center-driven game made him one of the top center prospects in the class early in the year.
Unfortunately, his production didn't really come around, and Lawrence's season mirrored BU's on the surface. He recorded two goals and seven points in 18 games.
Although Lawrence wasn't putting up a ton of points, you could see his 200-foot game and processing getting better with each game. Lawrence seemed to be doing the right things, but wasn't getting rewarded for them.
Now with Team Canada, he can get back to taking over the game and boosting his stock once again.
Ryan Lin, D, Vancouver (WHL)
Early in the season, Lin's hype train seemed unstoppable.
The puck-moving blueliner was inside the top 10 on many draft boards, and he was even in the discussion as the potential top defenseman in the draft class.
As others in the class began to rise up boards, the 5-foot-11 defender seemed to be the name that fell. An injury just after the new year seemed to make it easy to push Lin down boards.
Even when he returned from injury, Lin didn't tear up the scoresheet, and Vancouver wasn't a real threat to make the WHL playoffs.
Now, the dynamic blueliner will look to recapture the hype he experienced at the beginning of the season.
If Lin is able to push play from Canada's back end, he could get right back into the top-10 conversation.
Keaton Verhoeff, D, Univ. of North Dakota (NCAA)
Verhoeff has also been in the top defender conversation all season, with many considering him the best. But the field started to close in on him, as Alberts Smits, Cameron Reid and more impressed.
Verheoff was quite the solid two-way blueliner in the NCAA this season.
He isn't the kind of dynamic defenseman that we've seen come out of college like Cale Makar or Quinn Hughes were, but he is playing an effective game overall.
There are moments when the game is a bit fast for him, but the 17-year-old handled being a prominent member of a Frozen Four squad quite well.
Going against his age group at the U-18s might be exactly what the doctor ordered for his draft stock.
Adam Valentini, LW, Univ. of Michigan (NCAA)
When Valentini decided to leave the USHL's Chicago Steel last season, he initially committed to joining the OHL's Kitchener Rangers.
Right as the Rangers' training camp arrived, a spot on the Michigan Wolverines opened up, and Valentini jumped at the chance to play in college as a 17-year-old.
While that may have been a good move for his development, many around the hockey world felt like he slighted the Rangers.
Valentini is a highly intelligent, tactical forward with a non-stop motor. He's a bit undersized at 5-foot-9 and 190 pounds, but his 11 goals and 27 points in the NCAA were respectable numbers.
He was one of Michigan's best players in the college playoffs and continued to show just how impressive he can be.
He could reintroduce himself to some around the Canadian hockey scene with a good performance at the U-18s, where he should be a prominent member of the Canadian squad.
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