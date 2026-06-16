2026 NHL Draft: Top Five Goalies Include Trejbal, Boettiger And Knowling

He must elevate everything in his game just a bit to get to where he needs to be, though. He doesn't always fight through a screen, which will only become a bigger problem as he climbs the hockey ladder. If Knowling can get just a bit quicker, work a bit harder to regain his vision of the puck and just get a bit better at the little aspects of the game, he could be a very solid goalie at the NHL level, even if he never reaches bona fide starter status.