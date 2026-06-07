2026 NHL Draft WHL Prospect Profile: Ryan Lin

A deep dive into Vancouver Giants defenceman Ryan Lin.
The WHL is expected to play a significant role in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. Leading up to draft day, THN's WHL team will be providing profiles on some of the top WHL talent expected to hear their names called in Buffalo at the end of June. Today's profile focuses on Vancouver Giants defenceman Ryan Lin.
Ryan Lin
- Team: Vancouver Giants
- Position: Right-Shot Defenceman
- NHL Central Scouting: 16th Among NA Skaters
- Height: 5'11"
- Weight: 176 lbs
This season, Lin developed into one of the WHL's top defencemen. The 18-year-old recorded 57 points in 53 games while playing in all situations for the Giants. After the trade deadline, Lin was named Vancouver's captain, as he was able to lead both on and off the ice.
Lin also had the chance to represent Canada twice this past year. He won Bronze at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and was one of Canada's best players at the U18s. Lin will most likely be considered for Canada's 2027 World Juniors team as he continues to step up when called upon by his country.
What makes Lin such an intriguing prospect is his high-end skating. His mobility helps not just in the transition game, but also when his team has possession in the offensive zone. Lin appears to have a never-ending motor, as he is always moving around in the offensive zone regardless of whether or not he has the puck on his stick.
Lin's ability to win board battles is a skill that arguably does not get enough attention. He understands body positioning, which allows him to cut off angles and force loose pucks towards his teammates. Lin's speed is also on full display in the defensive zone, as he can beat defenders to loose pucks on dump-ins and has the awareness to move the puck to safe spaces before the forechecker arrives.
Next season, Lin will be headed to the NCAA to play for the University of Denver. The Pioneers have built a powerhouse team for next year, which includes Blake Fiddler, Daxon Rudolph and Ben Macbeath. Ultimately, it will be interesting to see how Lin fits into the program, given the University of Denver's stacked blue line.
Lin is projected to be selected in the first round later this month. He has some intriguing traits that should help him adjust to the pro game after his stint in the NCAA. With the right development path, Lin could turn into a solid defender not just at even strength, but also on the power play.
Ryan Lin of the Vancouver Giants (Photo Credit: Rob Wilton/Vancouver Giants/WHL)
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