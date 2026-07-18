Be Like Mack: 2027 Draft Prospect Carter Meyer Is Hoping To Be The Next Great NHL Center

“The initial thoughts on his game were how smart he was with and without the puck, his defensive instincts, his puck skills and his vision on the ice,” said NTDP U-17 coach Greg Moore. “He was really hard to knock off the puck. One of his best attributes is his puck possession and ability to extend plays under pressure. And he has a good balance of knowing when to pass and when to shoot, which highlights his hockey IQ.”