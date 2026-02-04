At First Glance, The Los Angeles Kings Hit A Home Run With The Artemi Panarin Trade

Thus, it's difficult to see any downside for the Kings making a play for Panarin. They're getting an experienced star who still has plenty of game left in him, and they didn't have to pay the sun and the moon to acquire him. And they're getting a motivated veteran who hasn't been able to play meaningful hockey with the sad-sack Rangers in the past two seasons. Moving to the warm California climate and the low-media-density L.A. market could be exactly what Panarin needs to jump-start his offensive totals.