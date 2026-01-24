Trading For Rangers' Artemi Panarin Would Be The Right Move For The Kings

The Kings have had the goal of getting past the first round of the playoffs for the first time since they won a Cup in 2013-14, but suddenly, they’re far from being a playoff team this season. Holland has every right to try and send off Kopitar with one final deep playoff run – and then, the Post-Kopitar Era begins for this franchise. They can instantly stabilize themselves by trading for a star forward who, even in a down year, is still a point-per-game player.