Auston Matthews Selected As Captain For Team USA At 2026 Olympics

In that tournament, Matthews finished with three assists in three games, including two in the gold medal game.
This will be Matthews second time wearing the ‘C’ for the USA, looking to guide the Americans to their first gold medal since the 1980 Olympics.
Like many players, this will be Matthews’ first opportunity to play on the Olympic stage. Still, he has had no shortage of opportunities to represent the USA internationally. Matthews has previously participated in the World Championships, the world juniors, and the U-18s. Matthews has won two gold medals with the Americans, both at the U-18 Level.
The 28-year-old is a three-time Maurice ‘Rocket’ Richard Trophy winner, a Hart Trophy winner, a Ted Lindsay Award winner, and a Calder Trophy winner. Matthews has put himself on a historic career trajectory and is on pace to go down as one of the greatest Americans to ever play in the NHL.
With 427 career NHL goals, Matthews is just two goals shy of tying Team USA GM Bill Guerin for the 10th most goals by an American player.
Like Matthews, McAvoy and Tkachuk are preparing to play in their first Olympic Games. McAvoy has never captained an American team but did serve as an alternate captain during the 2017 world juniors.
Prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off, Tkachuk had never been a part of a leadership group for Team USA. Both McAvoy and Tkachuk serve as alternate captains for their respective NHL clubs.
Team USA begins its quest for gold on Feb. 12 when they take on Latvia.
