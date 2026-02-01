'No Change': Auston Matthews And Maple Leafs Reaffirmed Commitment

“There was a conversation this week between the Maple Leafs and Matthews’ representation,” started Friedman. “They just asked, ‘Is anything here different with the way this season has gone?’ Is there any reason for the Maple Leafs to believe Matthews wouldn’t want to return for 2026-27, or for Matthews to believe that the Maple Leafs wouldn’t want him to return for 2026-27? And both sides reaffirmed their commitment to each other.”