Avalanche Assistant Dave Hakstol Hired As Head Coach Of Arizona State University

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2026 3:02 PMPublished Oct 15, 2026 3:02 PM
After spending the last 10 seasons in the NHL as a coach, Dave Hakstol is returning to his roots at the NCAA level.
The Arizona State Sun Devils announced on Thursday that the school has officially named Colorado Avalanche assistant Dave Hakstol as the team's next head coach.
Hakstol is taking over for former head coach Greg Powers, who was placed on administrative leave on Sept. 30.
Several Arizona State players sent a letter to ASU president Michael Crow asking for an independent review and for the coaching staff involved in an outdoor workout on Aug. 20, where 21-year-old St. Louis Blues prospect Matthew Mayich collapsed.
Seven Arizona State players sent a letter to university president Michael Crow asking for an independent review and for the coaching staff involved with the outdoor workout to be placed on administrative leave until it was completed.
"We appreciate Dave's belief in ASU and look forward to supporting him as we continue to build Sun Devil Hockey into one of the nation’s premier programs," ASU athletics director Graham Rossini said in a release.
According to Katie Strang of The Athletic, ASU has reached a mutual agreement to part ways with Powers. Strang also reported that Hakstol has added former NHL defenseman Matt Greene to his staff while also retaining Jimmy Mullin as an assistant coach.
"His success building championship-caliber programs, developing players for the highest level of the sport, and leading organizations in the NHL speaks to his knowledge of the game and his ability to develop talent."
Hakstol has been coaching in the NHL for the last 10 seasons, with stints as head coach of the Philadelphia Flyers beginning in the 2015-16 season, an assistant with the Toronto Maple Leafs, and head coach of the Seattle Kraken before being part of the Avalanche staff for the last two seasons.
"This is a special opportunity, and I couldn't be more excited to return to college hockey and bring a winning culture to Arizona State Sun Devil Hockey," Hakstol said. "Our goal is to grow a championship-caliber program, and we will."
Before entering the NHL, Hakstol spent 11 seasons as a coach with University of North Dakota, reaching the NCAA Tournament each year and advancing to the Frozen Four seven times, which was the most of any program during that span.
He put together an impressive resume in his time as head coach, compiling a 289-143-43 record and a .654 winning percentage in 475 games. He was named WCHA Coach of the Year in 2008-09 and NCHC Herb Brooks Coach of the Year in 2014-15.
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