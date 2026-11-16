Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2026 7:08 PM
In this week's fantasy hockey roundup, Jake Tye breaks down the continued hot streaks from the top stars on the Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jets, which Colorado Avalanche players should be targeted by fantasy managers while Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon are injured, and more.
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