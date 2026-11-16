In Winnipeg, Mark Scheifele has finally found his groove, scoring 26 points in 21 games, 18 of them in his last nine. Over that span he is ahead of McDavid and Draisaitl and level with Cutter Gauthier, who is shooting at a record pace. Kyle Connor has been just as dangerous, with points in all but seven of 21 games and five multi-point efforts in his last six.