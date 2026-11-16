Logo
The Hockey News
Devils' Hellebuyck Remains Undefeated, Oilers Keep Rolling, And More: The Hockey News Morning Skate

Devils' Hellebuyck Remains Undefeated, Oilers Keep Rolling, And More: The Hockey News Morning Skate

CruikshankEric@THNews profile imagefeatured creator badge
Eric Cruikshank
Partner
Nov 16, 2026 2:41 PM

In this edition of The Hockey News Morning Skate, Eric Cruikshank and Michael Traikos break down the Edmonton Oilers' dominant weekend, New Jersey Devils goaltender Connor Hellebuyck's impressive 43-save effort in a win over the Washington Capitals, and more.

Welcome to The Hockey News Morning Skate, where we give a quick recap of all the action from the NHL every weekday morning so you stay up to date.

There were 21 games between Friday and Sunday across the NHL with a ton of intriguing contests to follow. 

More Videos

Let's run through the biggest storylines that emerged from last night, and make sure to check out the video version of this story above.

Oilers Put Together Dominant Weekend 

The Edmonton Oilers had themselves an impressive weekend on an individual and team level. Connor McDavid tied Wayne Gretzky's record for the fewest amount of games to reach 40 assists, Leon Draisaitl became the first player to score 20 goals this season, Devon Levi picked up his first career shutout, and they took down the Toronto Maple Leafs and Philadelphia Flyers in back-to-back games. 

Related stories

While they've managed to reach such incredible offensive highs, their defensive effort has arguably been the most impactful part of their early-season success. The Oilers rank fifth in goals against per game (2.64) this year, and their first 22 games last season they ranked 29th (3.64). They limited the Maple Leafs to 19 shots on Saturday and killed off all eight penalties they took against the Flyers on Sunday.

Mehta's Hellebuyck Strategy Pays Off 

It looks like New Jersey Devils GM Sunny Mehta's decision to hold goaltender Connor Hellebuyck out of the team's loss to the Winnipeg Jets has since worked out as they planned. The Devils took down the Washington Capitals in back-to-back games and Hellebuyck improved to a perfect 7-0-0 with a 43-save victory on Saturday.

Despite this most recent loss, Capitals rookie defenseman Cole Hutson picked up three assists and now leads all rookies in scoring with 15 points in 18 games. Hutson is doing this without playing on the Capitals' top power-play unit, posting 10 points at even strength this season.

Washington Capitals defenseman Cole Hutson discusses his upcoming rookie season and how he's prepared for the road ahead, as well as how he plans to maintain his high level of play going forward.
thehockeynews.comCole Hutson Not Getting Ahead Of Himself, Focused On Maintaining Strong Play Going Into True Rookie Year: 'Never Get Too Comfortable'Washington Capitals defenseman Cole Hutson discusses his upcoming rookie season and how he's prepared for the road ahead, as well as how he plans to maintain his high level of play going forward.

MacKinnon And Makar-less Avalanche Keep Rolling 

The Colorado Avalanche went into the Bell Centre on Saturday without Nathan MacKinnon or Cale Makar and managed to pick up two points with a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens. The Avalanche announced over the weekend that MacKinnon is expected to miss around a month while Makar is expected to be out two weeks.

One Avalanche player who stepped up in their absence is Artturi Lehkonen, who picked up a goal and an assist to continue what's been an impressive offensive campaign in a contract year. He leads the Avalanche with 15 goals and has 21 points in 20 games, all while carrying a modest $4.5-million salary.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free.For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free.

See more of The Hockey News on Google and save us as a preferred source. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

nhledmonton oilerstoronto maple leafscolorado avalanchenew jersey devilswashington capitals
Latest News
1
Comments
anonymous profile image
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy