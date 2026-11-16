Devils' Hellebuyck Remains Undefeated, Oilers Keep Rolling, And More: The Hockey News Morning Skate

John Jones-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2026 2:41 PM
In this edition of The Hockey News Morning Skate, Eric Cruikshank and Michael Traikos break down the Edmonton Oilers' dominant weekend, New Jersey Devils goaltender Connor Hellebuyck's impressive 43-save effort in a win over the Washington Capitals, and more.
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