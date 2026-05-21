Avalanche Have A Bigger Problem Than Just Missing Cale Makar Vs. Golden Knights
Colorado Avalanche D-man Cale Makar was out injured for Game 1, but the result might not have changed if he had played. The Vegas Golden Knights imposed their style effectively, like an elite boxer stepping into the ring.
For all the attention surrounding the absence of Cale Makar, Game 1 of the Western Conference final ultimately came down to something much simpler.
Vegas came out with a 4-2 win and the early series lead.
Styles Make Fights, And Vegas Dictated This One
Not having Makar, who's out day-to-day, in the lineup certainly didn't help Colorado, but it also wasn't the be-all and end-all Wednesday night.
Credit has to go to Vegas, which played an outstanding road game against the favored Avalanche at Ball Arena.
From the opening puck drop, it became clear these teams are evenly matched in very different ways. Colorado possessed the edge in speed and transition play, but Vegas countered with structure, discipline and relentless defensive detail.
The Golden Knights clogged shooting lanes, disrupted clean zone entries and forced the Avalanche to spend long stretches operating from the perimeter.
"They didn't give us a whole lot off the rush, which I feel like we haven't gotten a whole lot off the rush the whole playoffs," Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog said post-game. "It's not really that time of year to expect any of that, but thought we still did a decent enough job creating scoring chances, creating some screens, and rebounds around (Carter) Hart, but definitely areas that we can be better at, and they're a good hockey team."
Think of it like two elite fighters stepping into the ring. Colorado resembles Manny Pacquiao in his prime — explosive, aggressive and constantly attacking. Vegas, meanwhile, played the role of Floyd Mayweather Jr.: calculated, patient and entirely comfortable winning an ugly fight if that's what the moment demanded.
That is exactly what happened in Game 1.
Mayweather built a career neutralizing chaos. He tied opponents up, took away their rhythm and capitalized on mistakes. Vegas applied the same philosophy on the ice. The Golden Knights blocked shots relentlessly, slowed Colorado's rush attack and countered whenever the Avalanche became careless with the puck.
And Colorado gave them opportunities.
There were turnovers behind the net, errant breakout passes, failed clears and sequences where the Avalanche appeared more focused on making the perfect play than generating sustained offensive pressure. It wasn't a disastrous performance, but it was far from a clean one.
In fact, it's fair to wonder whether even having Makar in the lineup would have dramatically changed the outcome. Perhaps Colorado generates more offense or exits its zone cleaner, but stylistically, the game still likely unfolds in a similar fashion.
Now, the pressure shifts to Colorado to find answers.
The Avalanche must discover ways to penetrate Vegas' defensive structure, whether that means cleaner entries, quicker puck movement through the middle of the ice or simply simplifying their attack instead of forcing plays that aren't available.
When Skill Turns Into Overcomplication
Despite winning the Presidents' Trophy as the NHL's top regular-season team and looking like the league's best 5-on-5 club for much of the year, the Avalanche still have a tendency to overcomplicate the game.
At times, this team tries to do too much.
There are too many extra touches, too much stickhandling and too many attempts to create the highlight-reel play instead of making the direct one that sustains pressure and creates second opportunities. It looks spectacular when it works. Colorado's speed and skill can overwhelm opponents in an instant.
But there's a fine line between playing creatively and playing stubbornly.
When you're trailing by multiple goals, searching for the perfect play instead of creating traffic around the crease and forcing uncomfortable moments for the opposing defense, the priorities begin to drift. Vegas recognized that immediately and exploited it throughout the night.
The Avalanche are still more than capable of winning this series, but Game 1 reinforced how razor-thin the margin for error becomes this deep into the post-season.
Colorado will want Wednesday's loss to serve as a wake-up call rather than the beginning of a pattern.
Jared Bednar's Adjustments Now Become The Story
Landeskog, 33, has been with the organization since being selected second overall in the 2011 NHL draft, and he's played under coach Jared Bednar since the 2016-17 season.
Following Tuesday's practice, he was asked where he believes Bednar has improved the most over the last decade.
"Just the feel for the group, feel for scheduling, feel for what we need, feel for when to push certain buttons with the group," Landeskog said. "He's always had a good eye for what he wants to see on the ice in terms of systems and how to really portray that message to the players. Another area he's gotten better at is using analytics and numbers to help us with our pre-scouts. But I think overall, any time you have a coach for that long, it just gels you as a group. It just helps everybody really. Coaching staff, but also players."
Those analytical adjustments could become critical heading into Friday's Game 2.
Expect Colorado to spend significant time dissecting video — defensive coverage breakdowns, forecheck structure, neutral-zone support and failed entries. Bednar has never been a coach who reveals much publicly, but behind closed doors, there is little doubt analytics and pre-scouting will play a major role in how the Avalanche approach the next phase of this series.
As for Vegas, the objective is straightforward: leave Denver with a 2-0 series lead and complete control of the matchup.
Either way, this series feels far from settled.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.