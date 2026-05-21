Avalanche Have A Bigger Problem Than Just Missing Cale Makar Vs. Golden Knights

"Just the feel for the group, feel for scheduling, feel for what we need, feel for when to push certain buttons with the group," Landeskog said. "He's always had a good eye for what he wants to see on the ice in terms of systems and how to really portray that message to the players. Another area he's gotten better at is using analytics and numbers to help us with our pre-scouts. But I think overall, any time you have a coach for that long, it just gels you as a group. It just helps everybody really. Coaching staff, but also players."