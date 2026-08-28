Avalanche Sign Cale Makar To Historic Eight-Year, $163.2-Million Extension
Eric CruikshankUpdated Aug 28, 2026, 22:54featured
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The Colorado Avalanche have gotten their most important piece of work done for the entire NHL off-season, signing two-time Norris Trophy winner Cale Makar to an eight-year extension.
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