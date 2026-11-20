James Guillory-Imagn Images
James Guillory-Imagn Images
Nov 20, 2026 7:42 PMPublished Nov 20, 2026 7:42 PM
Updated Nov 20, 2026 7:50 PM
The Florida Panthers have done an admirable job without Aleksander Barkov, but as they reach an important part of their schedule, the captain couldn't be approaching a return at a better time.
The NHL's Atlantic Division has been one of the most competitive grouping of teams this season, with six of the eight franchises boasting a .500 record or better.
It looks like it's going to be a dogfight to see who makes the playoffs, and a really good team could be left on the outside looking in.
One of the teams that are currently holding down a wild card spot are the Florida Panthers, who, after winning back-to-back championship and reaching the Stanley Cup final in three consecutive years, finally missed the playoffs in a season where they looked completely exhausted.
Losing Aleksander Barkov for the entire season hurt, especially when injuries plagued pretty much the entire roster. And the Panthers, who had tied for the third-most wins in 2024-25, finished with the third-worst record in the Eastern Conference.
Related stories
It was a wakeup call — one that was heard loud and clear.
Once again, Barkov has been out of the lineup this season. But unlike last year, they're not using it as an excuse. Instead, thanks to a team-first approach and a favorable schedule, the Panthers are holding onto a playoff spot and are looking like they could be back as Cup contenders once Barkov eventually returns.
Here's what's gone right so far:
Healthy, Bounce-Back Seasons From Panthers Stars
The Panthers have received a big rebound year from star winger Matthew Tkachuk, who missed 51 games last season. The heart-and-soul of the team, Tkachuk is having a banner season, sitting seventh in league scoring with 32 points in 23 games. It's a pace that would give him a career-best 117 points.
Sam Reinhart, who only had 29 goals last season, is back scoring at a 44-goal pace. Brady Tkachuk, who came over in a trade from Ottawa, is tied with Senators' Tim Stutzle with 11 goals in 23 games. Seth Jones is among the top-10 defensemen in scoring, while Carter Verhaeghe is the fifth Panther with 20 or more points.
thehockeynews.comHow Sam Reinhart Evolved Into One Of The Florida Panthers' Most Important PlayersThe Florida Panthers are filled with high-end talent, but Sam Reinhart has proven year-over-year to be one of the league's most under-appreciated stars. If the Panthers end up bouncing back and return to Stanley Cup contention, there's a good chance he'll be a big reason why.
This is exactly the type of production and star power that has made the Panthers one of the most feared teams in the NHL over the past five seasons, and they're proving that last year was a one-off.
The Panthers' strong supporting cast is living up to the high expectations they've set for themselves, and Barkov's eventual return will only add to an incredibly deep offensive roster.
A Favorable Schedule
All but one of the Panthers' wins this season have come against opponents currently not in a playoff position, including the Chicago Blackhawks (who they’ve beaten twice), the Columbus Blue Jackets, Vancouver Canucks and Los Angeles Kings.
In fact, 16 of their 23 games (70%) have come against non-playoff teams. Looking ahead to Jan. 1, only seven of the Panthers' next 17 opponents are holding down a playoff spot.
That should give them the opportunity to climb even higher in the standings — especially with Barkov set to return any day now, and with Brad Marchand due back soon after that.
The return of those two players is essentially the same as adding a couple of key pieces at the trade deadline. It's the kind of boost that could see Florida go on another long playoff run and win a third championship.
This upcoming stretch could prove to be pivotal for the Panthers' season-long outlook. Not only because Barkov has the opportunity to get up to speed against weaker opponents as he nears a return, but because the team has a good chance to bank points in a relentless division.
Adding to this level of importance is what they face beyond that stretch.
As of Nov. 20, Tankathon has the Panthers with the toughest remaining strength of schedule for the rest of the regular season. That includes four matchups against the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Montreal Canadiens, three bouts with the New Jersey Devils, and two more standoffs with the defending champion Carolina Hurricanes.
There's not much room for error in the Atlantic, and having Barkov return to the lineup will provide a huge boost to a roster that's done an admirable job without him.
See more of The Hockey News on Google and save us as a preferred source. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy