Brady Takchuk Picks Up Hat Trick, Matthew Tkachuk Logs Five Assists As Panthers Dominate In Columbus

Florida Panthers
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Russell LaBounty-Imagn Images
Russell LaBounty-Imagn Images
Oct 14, 2026 2:41 AMPublished Oct 14, 2026 2:41 AM
Updated Oct 14, 2026 2:46 AM
A historic second-period surge saw the Tkachuk siblings rewrite record books as Brady’s natural hat trick fueled a blowout victory during a masterclass of family chemistry in Columbus.
Brady Tkachuk broke out of his early season scoring slump in a big way this week.
After picking up his first point as a member of the Florida Panthers on Monday in Buffalo, assisting on a power play goal by Sam Reinhart, the younger Tkachuk brother took things to another level Tuesday night in Columbus.
In the span of all of 8:03 during the second period, Tkachuk scored not one, not two, but three goals, helping the Panthers to a resounding 7-3 victory over the Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena.
Brady’s first goal came off a high end play by his brother, as Matthew jumped off the ice and snagged a clearing attempt by Carson Soucy with his glove before feeding Brady cutting down the slot.
His wrist shot sailed past Cam Talbot’s blocker and into the top of the net, tying the game 1-1 just 2:27 into the middle frame.
“It was a great play by Matthew to kind of get the ball rolling there, and I just wanted to keep going and I thought we got better and better as the game went on,” said Brady.
Florida went on their first power play of the game a couple minutes later, and once again it was Brady Tkachuk who would capitalize on the opportunity.
This time, the puck found its way from below the goal line to the point, where Seth Jones wound up for a slapshot but instead turned his body and slap-passed the puck to Matthew Tkachuk along the half boards.
Matthew corralled the pass and looked towards the net, capturing the attention of Talbot before sliding a cross-ice pass toward the slot. That’s where Brady was waiting with his stick blade on the ice to deflect the pass into the net behind Talbot, who couldn’t get back after committing toward Matthew in the right circle.
The hat trick was completed just four and a half minutes later.
Once again, Florida was on the power play.
A pretty passing sequence saw the puck quickly travel from Brady to Jones to Matthew, who then sent a touch pass toward Reinhart in the slot.
Reinhart’s shot went just wide of the near post, but the puck took a hard bounce off the back boards and came out the other side of the net.
Seeing this develop, Brady quickly charged toward the far post and got his stick on the puck before Talbot could react, picking up his third goal of the period.
The hat trick was the fourth of Brady’s career, his first since March of 2024, and obviously his first as a member of the Panthers.
It was also the first natural hat trick in NHL history where the goal-scorer’s brother assisted on all three goals, according to the league.
“There’s some chemistry there,” said Panthers head coach Paul Maurice. “He and his brother played together their whole lives as kids, and there’s something there for sure.”
Before the period ended, both Tkachuk brothers assisted on a goal by Carter Verhaeghe, and then Matthew picked up a fifth helper when Sam Reinhart netted his first of two goals during the final frame.
Overall on the night, four of Matthew’s five assists came while Florida was on the power play, as did two of Brady’s goals.
“Our power play struggled for a little bit,” said Panthers head coach Paul Maurice. “It just needed something to go, and it did for them.”
Matthew now has points in six straight games, while he and Brady combined to make some Panthers history, tying a record for most points in a period, with four apiece.
So after starting the season with no points in his first five games, Brady is now up to three goals and five points through seven games, which seems much more respectable.
It might be a good idea for Marice to keep the Tkachuk brothers on the same line, considering Matthew has been on the ice for every one of Brady’s points over the past couple days.
For now, we can just sit back enjoy watching Matthew and Brady thrive while playing together.
“It’s pretty cool,” Brady said. “It’s something that, of course, you’ve always dreamed of happening.”
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Photo caption: Oct 13, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA;FloridaPanthersleft wing Brady Tkachuk (8) celebrates his natural hat trick goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the second period at Nationwide Arena. (Russell LaBounty-Imagn Images)
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