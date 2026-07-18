Blackhawks Make Connor Bedard The Third Highest Paid Player In The NHL With A Five-Year Contract

The Chicago Blackhawks have locked up their superstar, agreeing to a five-year, $75 million contract with Connor Bedard.
The most intriguing restricted free agent of the 2026 NHL off-season has signed a contract, as the Chicago Blackhawks and Connor Bedard have agreed to a five-year deal.
Bedard’s deal will see the Blackhawks pay him an average annual value of $15 million, making him the third-highest-paid player in the NHL behind Anaheim Ducks’ Leo Carlsson ($18 million AAV) and Minnesota Wild’s Kirill Kaprizov ($17 million AAV).
Bedard completed his third NHL season, scoring a career-high 30 goals and 75 points in 69 games and leading the Blackhawks in points. Prior to his shoulder injury in December, Bedard was competing with the NHL’s best players in the scoring race.
“Connor has continuously defied our expectations since being drafted, and has quickly established himself as an elite player in the NHL,” Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson said. “He utilizes all aspects of his game to not only be a constant threat, but to make the players around him better every time he steps on the ice. Connor’s strong work ethic and determination to always improve his game has set an extraordinary standard for our young core, and we’re excited for the incredible impact he’ll have in this next chapter of Blackhawks hockey.”
Unfortunately for the 2024 Calder Trophy winner, he’ll be out until November after undergoing surgery to fix a left shoulder injury. Bedard will now miss a chunk of the season for the third time in his four-year career.
The Blackhawks made a big move to acquire Bowen Byram from the Buffalo Sabres this off-season as they hope to begin competing for a playoff spot. Missing their best offensive player for the first month or so of the season will hamper their chances.
But with young stars like Frank Nazar, Anton Frondell, Oliver Moore, Roman Kantserov, and Nick Lardis up front, with Alex Vlasic, Sam Rinzel, Artyom Levshunov on the blueline and Spencer Knight in net, the goal for the Blackhawks is to remain afloat until Bedard is healthy.
Bedard is the future of the Blackhawks and could be named captain this season, so locking up the 21-year-old was an important piece of business that needed to be handled well before the start of the 2026-27 season.
See more of The Hockey News on Google and save us as a preferred source. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.