Hockey Canada's Future Trio Of Bedard, Celebrini And Schaefer Could All Be Named NHL Captains

Celebrini has stood out as a leader on multiple levels. In the NHL, he had an offensive explosion, scoring 45 goals and 115 points. Not only did he lead his team in all scoring categories - by a landslide - but he made a statement to the rest of the league that he's already one of the best players in the game. Being named a finalist for the Ted Lindsay Award and a fourth-place finish for the Hart Trophy certainly speaks to that.