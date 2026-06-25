Blue Jackets Acquire Valeri Nichushkin Amid Zach Werenski's Uncertain Future

"Just because something else happens around the league, you can't change your thinking there," Waddell told reporters earlier on Thursday before the Nichushkin trade. "The other thing is we have a lot of good young players here, and our goal is to keep these players long-term. So you want to be careful about some of the term of these contracts. It's not the money as much as some of the term. That's (been one) of our concerns as we are trying to sign some of our guys."