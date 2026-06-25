Blue Jackets Acquire Valeri Nichushkin Amid Zach Werenski's Uncertain Future

After Columbus Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell told reporters the team will make trades to improve the squad, regardless of Zach Werenski's future, he acquired right winger Valeri Nichushkin.
The Columbus Blue Jackets acquired right winger Valeri Nichushkin from the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.
Colorado received a 2026 second-round pick, a 2027 third-rounder and a 2028 fifth-rounder in return.
Nichushkin joins the Blue Jackets as their newest top-six forward while captain Boone Jenner and Mason Marchment remain unsigned. The trade happened on the same day GM Don Waddell told reporters his plan to talk to defenseman Zach Werenski about the player's future.
"Valeri is a big, strong forward who skates exceptionally well, can score goals, win puck battles and doesn't shy away from playing in the hard areas," Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell said in a news release. "He is an accomplished two-way player who competes at a high level, and we are very excited to welcome him to the Blue Jackets family."
The 31-year-old recorded 17 goals and 32 assists for 49 points in 72 games this season with the Avalanche. This was the first year Nichushkin played at least 70 matches since the 2015-16 campaign, although he played all but one of Colorado's 56 games in the shortened 2020-21 season.
Despite missing time due to injuries or being placed in the NHL and NHLPA Player Assistance Program at times during the past five years, Nichushkin had 0.83 points per game in that span.
While he averaged 0.68 points this season, he had some hot streaks, putting up six goals and 14 points in 14 games in December, four assists in five games in February and six points in eight games in April.
Nichushkin has four years left on his contract, which carries a $6.125-million cap hit that's now the highest among Blue Jackets forwards.
Blue Jackets Have A Particularly Busy Week Ahead
The Blue Jackets' pending UFA forwards include Jenner, Marchment, Danton Heinen, Brendan Gaunce and Zach Aston-Reese.
Jenner, 33, has been Columbus' captain since October 2021 but has also dealt with injury issues, playing 26 games last season and 67 in this one. He finished the 2025-26 campaign with 13 goals and 25 assists for 38 points.
Marchment, 31, was traded to Columbus in December and was a key contributor, with 15 goals and 32 points in 39 games following the deal.
Both players seem to be headed for free agency on July 1, regardless of what trades other teams made this week.
Without mentioning those pending UFAs by name, Waddell said he must find the right deal for the players that works for the team as well.
"Just because something else happens around the league, you can't change your thinking there," Waddell told reporters earlier on Thursday before the Nichushkin trade. "The other thing is we have a lot of good young players here, and our goal is to keep these players long-term. So you want to be careful about some of the term of these contracts. It's not the money as much as some of the term. That's (been one) of our concerns as we are trying to sign some of our guys."
Waddell was also asked to address speculation that Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Zach Werenski may want a change of scenery. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported on Tuesday that Werenski and the team will meet after the NHL draft to discuss his future. Columbus hasn't made the playoffs since 2020.
"For right now, there's some matters that we're dealing with that should probably stay internal," Waddell said. "My plan is still to meet with Zach here in the near future and see where he's at, but we've had some conversations with his agent, but there's been no definitive plan for sure."
Waddell said he doesn't need clarity on Werenski's future before the draft, which runs on Friday and Saturday.
"We're still trying to make some deals to make our team better," Waddell said. "That may include the draft pick that we have at (14th overall), but our goal hasn't changed from when the season ended. We know we want to try to be better, and we're going to continue to work that, and this will play itself out in time."
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