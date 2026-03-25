﻿Blue Jackets Continue Amazing Turnaround Under Bowness: 'He's Definitely Played A Huge Part'

PHILADELPHIA – You can say this about the usually sad-sack franchises in Columbus and Philadelphia: they deserve credit for playing meaningful games in late March, games that have playoff implications.
For fans of those two teams, you are forgiven if you don't remember the frenzied atmosphere that arrives during playoff time.
You see, the Flyers and Blue Jackets haven't been in the playoffs since 2020, back when Kirill Marchenko, the Blue Jackets' current leading goal-scorer with 25 goals, was still a teenager improving his game in Russia.
Now both teams are making pushes to play in the post-season.
Especially Columbus.
The Blue Jackets have made a startling turnaround – it started two-and-a-half months ago when Rick Bowness became the coach – and they continued to gain momentum with Tuesday night's 3-2 win over the Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena.
"It was a big game for both teams," said left winger Mason Marchment, whose goal early in the third period gave Columbus a 3-1 lead. "They've been chasing us down and… we had a good response."
Stunningly, Columbus has points in 24 of its last 27 games (20-3-4). That surge has them in second place in the Metropolitan Division and knocking on the playoff door with 11 games left.
After a sluggish first period, the Jackets scored two goals in a 1:44 span early in the second to take a 2-1 lead.
"We know how bad we looked in the first period," Bowness said. "We have great leadership in that room, and they took over until we started playing Columbus Blue Jackets hockey in the second and third."
Hard-nosed, structured hockey. Defensively strong hockey. The Jackets allowed the Flyers few quality chances over the last two periods.
Just 44 seconds into the second, Mathieu Olivier beat Dan Vladar on a shot to the short side off the rush. Then defenseman Zach Werenski was left alone in the slot, and he rifled his 21st goal into the net.
Columbus never trailed the rest of the way.
Columbus has been on a certified roll since Bowness came out of retirement and became the coach on Jan. 12.
When the Jackets fired Dean Evason (after a win), they sat at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. Since then, they have gone an astounding 19-3-4 and climbed to fifth in the 16-team East.
Jet Greaves, an undersized goalie by today's standards, has been a huge part of the transformation, and he showed the way again Tuesday by stopping Owen Tippett's breakaway and Noah Cates' penalty shot.
Philadelphia dominated the first period – it outshot the Jackets by a 10-3 margin – and easily could have built a 3-0 lead if Greaves didn't stand tall.
"Jet kept us in the game," Werenski said. "And we settled in and played a simple game; didn't give them too much."Greaves, 24, kept the deficit manageable, and his teammates regained their stride. Like they have ever since Bowness, 71, who has an extensive coaching resume, took over.
"He's definitely played a huge part," said Marchment, who was acquired from Seattle in December. "Maybe he came in and gave us a new belief."
"Our structure has improved tremendously," Werenski said. "I think the pace in which we play, the compete (level) which we have now" is better. "We're all just playing for each other. I think we all knew we were a better team than we were showing the first half of the year.
"We kind of came together and said, 'Enough is enough, and let's enjoy how hard this is going to be to get back in the race.' And we've enjoyed it and put ourselves in a pretty good spot."
As for the Flyers, which were on 5-0-1 run before Tuesday, their slim playoff chances got worse as they fell to one of the teams they are chasing in the playoff race. They are five points out of a playoff spot.
Earlier in the day, Rick Tocchet, the first-year Flyers coach, said he was eager to see how his team responded to the pressure of playing a key late-season game.
Well, after a terrific opening period, they didn't generate enough offense, a problem that has plagued them all season.
In the off-season, the Flyers need to add a legitimate No. 1 center and find someone who can fix their perennially weak power play. If not, it's doubtful they will end their long playoff drought.
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