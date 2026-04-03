Boston Bruins Should Prepare To Give Pavel Zacha A Hefty Raise

Boston sent veteran Erik Haula to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for Zacha when the latter was an RFA in July 2022 – and it's obvious the Bruins won that trade after signing him. The challenge now is getting his signature on an extension that's as close to team-friendly as possible, but when a player rewards your investment in them while you're retooling, it makes sense to give them enough of a raise to keep them for years to come.