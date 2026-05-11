Brady Tkachuk's Senators Shouldn't Be As Rattled After Hurricanes Sweep Flyers The Same Way

"I think I've showed it in the past that those are the games that I show up in and play well and leave an impact, and I don't think anybody's more frustrated with how everything went than me," Tkachuk told reporters on April 29. "At the end of the day, didn't play good enough, and (I) tried doing everything in my power to get my game going, make an impact, and just felt like nothing was going in, nothing was going my way."