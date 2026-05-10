'This Year Just Feels Different': Jackson Blake, Taylor Hall, Frederik Andersen, Logan Stankoven, Sean Walker, Jaccob Slavin, Rod Brind'Amour On Sweep

On Frederik Andersen: He's so calm and you're almost just expecting it every night now and that's kind of unfair to him, but he forces them to almost make the perfect shot or the perfect play to score on him. He's a huge reason why our PK is where it is. And then what some people might not notice is how he handles the puck. He's so calm back there and he makes the right play every time and that makes it a lot easier on our D.



On his faceoff win leading to the team's opening goal: I think sometimes for faceoff guys like [Christian] Dvorak, it's hard to go against someone like me. They don't really know what I'm gonna do or how I'm gonna take the faceoff. We had a play kind of drawn up there, but... I don't know. It's just a 50/50 battle at the end of the day. If we can get the puck back and get to our game, which we did as a line in the second period really well, that's how we want to play.



On the faceoff strategy: I'm on my off side and he's on his strong side, so he obviously wants to get in there, but I just tried to let him go first and then swipe at the puck after. I'm not even sure if that's how it went down, but like I said, it's just a puck battle at the end of the day and if you can get your body over the circle, then it gives you an advantage.



On the team's response: At the first intermission, we kind of knew that that wasn't the greatest first period for us. I know us as a line, we just wanted to get to our game and play in their end and forecheck. We know that the strength of our game as a team and as a line is forechecking and disruption and we got to that in the second period and we didn't really look back. Even though the score was tied, we felt like we were in the control.



On how reinvigorating it was for him as a player to join Carolina: It's unreal. It's everything I could ask for. To play on a line with Blakey and Stank and to be a line for 50-60 games, it's a lot of fun to come to work right now. We're winning and it feels like everyone is contributing. I've said this before, we work hard, but we do it with a smile on our face. It's a fun work environment and it's not like this everywhere. There are some places where it's like this, but this is pretty cool.



On Sean Walker making it to the game after going home to be with his wife for the birth of his daughter: It's awesome. He played really well too. He was jumping up in the play and he's just so good at exiting the zone and using his skating to carry the puck up the ice. I think he's getting confidence just more and more when he does that. Him and Key have been a great pair for us, they were tonight as well. But it's awesome to see. A life changing moment. I think he was a little bit stressed in the last couple weeks just on when it was gonna happen, if it was gonna be a game day or if he was gonna miss a game because when you looked at the due date, it was right around the second round of the playoffs. I think he was happy that it happened the way it did. You just have so much energy after seeing your kid born, so I wasn't worried about him in the least.



On the team's consistency: We don't have to change our game or the way we play a lot from the regular season. It's the same way. I think we've upped the physicality a bit and we hammer on the details, but the way we play is the exact same. I know it might look different from game to game, but there doesn't have to be a lot of thinking out there, at least that's how I feel. Consistency, everyone chipping in, everyone doing their job, coaching staff has been awesome, the penalty kill is really the engine of our team right now and it feels good.



On rest versus rust (again): It's probably going to be an even longer break this time. There's positives and negatives to it. I think the big positive is that we're onto the third round relatively unscathed and healthy. You don't want to see injuries per say, but we hope these series go far and you see these teams have battles. That's the advantage that we're gonna have. They're going to be hockey ready if the series goes long, but I think Rod, our strength staff, all of our staff do a good job of making sure we're ready athletically to play and from there, we get our footing pretty quickly.