2026 NHL Draft Rankings: Ferrari's Final Cut Has A New No. 1
NHL draft expert Tony Ferrari shares his top 85 prospects with in-depth analysis of the top 32. Although Gavin McKenna and Ivar Stenberg are in a dead heat, there's a new No. 1.
The top two 2026 NHL draft prospects are in a dead heat at the top of my final rankings.
Gavin McKenna and Ivar Stenberg are in a class of their own, in my opinion, as a true 1A/1B situation.
Stenberg's been my No. 1-ranked draft prospect for most of the season. As the NHL draft in Buffalo approaches on June 26 and 27, it was a tough call for who goes first this time.
Behind them is a glut of defensemen who are fairly interchangeable in the next tier. Viggo Bjorck is the top center in the class, and that would be nearly unanimous if he were a couple of inches taller.
Overall, this is a very good draft class. There is top-end talent and very solid depth. Things fall off when you get into the second-round range, but that's fairly typical. There are still some very interesting risk-reward swings as well as some safer, lower-upside bets.
When evaluating draft prospects, I personally value intelligence, mobility and functional physicality. Pace is a necessary element to finding success at the next level for most players.
For a much more in-depth version of the method to my evaluation process, check out the intro to the first ranking of the year, just before the World Junior Championship.
Without further ado, let's get to my final 2026 NHL draft rankings.
1. Gavin McKenna, LW, Penn State (NCAA), 5-foot-11, 170 pounds
The most purely skilled player in the draft, McKenna is the favorite to go first overall. He's been a top-tier player in the class all season, even when he was having a rough first couple of months in the NCAA. He was a bit of a power-play merchant, collecting more of his points with the man advantage, and it wasn't until the second half of the year that he seemed to hit his stride at even strength.
McKenna has some of the best vision and passing ability we've seen come through the draft in the last few years. The way he can weave a puck through traffic, hit a teammate on their tape and generate scoring chances for those around him is simply elite. McKenna can also dance and dangle with the puck, evading pressure and getting himself into open space. His shot has improved this year as well, making him a dangerous goal scorer as well, even if his bread and butter will always be his passing.
The problem that's plagued McKenna is that, outside the offensive zone, he has major holes in his game. Although he is a good skater, McKenna hasn't always been the most reliable player in transition. He isn't a physical presence in any way, which translates over to his defensive game. There have been games in which his skates barely enter the defensive zone. McKenna has the brain to be an effective defensive presence, simply just reading and reacting, but that isn’t always the case.
Regardless of the flaws, McKenna is a special player. Simply put, there are things McKenna can do that other players cannot. He's a special offensive talent. He deserves to be drafted first overall, and in a lot of years, there wouldn't even be a discussion.
2. Ivar Stenberg, LW, Frolunda (Swe.), 5-foot-11, 183 pounds
The most complete player in the draft, Ivar Stenberg, has forced his way into the discussion for first overall. His season in Frolunda has almost been underrated.
Stenberg put together one of the most productive seasons ever in the Swedish League for a draft-eligible player, with only Daniel and Henrik Sedin eclipsing what he did. Stenberg showcased his talents against men all season long. That continued when he was on the top line for Sweden at the World Championship, putting up four goals and eight points in as many games against teams with plenty of NHL talent.
Stenberg is an incredibly competitive player who understands the nuances of winning battles against bigger and stronger players. He's always looking to gain advantages through taking better routes or angling to the puck more effectively. Stenberg is also an elite transition player who can carve through the neutral zone with the puck, and he uses his teammates when needed. He's excellent defensively in transition as well, consistently making reads to break up passes or pressure opposing puck carriers into inopportune dump-ins.
Offensively, the Swede is an incredible generator of chances for teammates, consistently finding them in the middle of the ice. Stenberg is a very good shooter as well, even following up his own shots and hunting down rebounds. On the cycle, Stenberg does a very good job of rotating through and getting to the open ice. He's a puck hound when the puck gets turned over, applying pressure as soon as possible to ensure the opposing breakout isn't given many free passes.
Stenberg may not have the 100-point potential that McKenna has, but he has the chance to be a much more well-rounded player, impact the game even when things get tight and still put up 85-plus points.
All season long, I've believed that Stenberg is the No. 1 prospect, and I still believe that he is more than deserving of being drafted first overall.
3. Viggo Bjorck, C, Djurgarden (Swe.), 5-foot-9, 180 pounds
There isn't a center in the draft class who is as complete and well-rounded as Viggo Bjorck. His motor, intelligence and skill are all near the top of the class. He was often Djurgarden's No. 1 center down the stretch this season, playing smart two-way hockey against men twice his age in some cases. He's also the same player who set the scoring record at the junior level in Sweden at 16. Bjorck can being a force at both ends of the ice.
Bjorck may not go this high on draft day as teams may opt to go with a center with a bit more size, but on pure talent alone, there isn't a center who eclipses Bjorck's ability. If he were closer to six-foot, Bjorck very well might have been the top player in the class as a whole. Bjorck is going to be one of the most interesting names in the 2026 draft, not only when he's selected but also for the next decade as we watch the careers of this group start to flourish.
4. Alberts Smits, D, Jukurit (Fin.), 6-foot-3, 209 pounds
This draft class has a big group of defenseman at the top, and Smits comes in ahead of the class for me.
His combination of size, mobility, defensive acumen and offensive potential is enticing. We saw him play some exceptional hockey for Latvia at the World Junior Championship, helping his squad nearly upset Canada. We watched him go head-to-head with the likes of Auston Matthews, Jack Eichel and Lucas Raymond at the worlds and more than hold his own defensively.
Smits is the ultimate ball of clay when it comes to this draft class. He has a very safe floor as an extremely mobile defensive and transition defender. His offensive game is enticing because he shows incredible rush-attack ability, playmaking and great shooting. He's an aggressive presence on the offensive blueline, and if a team can fully unlock that element of his game, he could be a potential No. 1 defender.
5. Malte Gustafsson, D, HV71 (Swe), 6-foot-4, 203 pounds
Potentially the best pure defensive blueliner in the class, Malte Gustafsson is an impressive skater who can shut attacking rushes down with his length and mobility. Gustafsson understands the finer points of the defensive side of hockey, dictating attackers' skating paths and forcing them into low-danger areas.
One of the most impressive aspects of Gustafsson's season is that when he took the step from the junior level to the pros, the young Swedish blueliner elevated his game and more consistently brought his physicality to the table. He was throwing his weight around more often and crushing guys against the walls. There may also be a bit more offense in his game, as we saw some flashes, particularly against his age group.
6. Tynan Lawrence, C, Boston University (NCAA), Six-foot, 183 pounds
Despite the general consensus souring on Lawrence as the year went on, I am still very much a fan of his game and value what he brings to the ice.
We saw some of his potential at the World Men's Under-18s this spring, using his speed and relentless motor on both sides of the puck to consistently make positive impacts on the ice. His ability to generate power and speed through his consistent use of crossovers and excellent edge work makes him one of the best pure skaters in the class.
Lawrence was dominating United States League competition, going back to last season when he helped the Muskegon Lumberjacks win the Clark Cup and earned playoff MVP honors. His start was delayed by injury this year, but once he stepped foot on the ice, he was an instant impact player once again. He made the jump to BU partway through the year to challenge himself, and his game fell off, just as BU's had all season. The flashes and process of his game were all still there – the results just didn't follow.
7. Keaton Verhoeff, D, North Dakota (NCAA), 6-foot-4, 215 pounds
There is some merit to the thought that Verhoeff's draft stock might have been stronger had he stayed in the WHL and dominated junior hockey for another season, but the way I see it is that, much like McKenna, Verhoeff only benefited from playing at the NCAA level. There were some ups and downs, of course, but the stronger competition pushed Verhoeff to be better in all aspects of the game.
Verhoeff is an excellent passer and shows some really intelligent play on the breakout. He is a good skater, but he does struggle in small areas when he needs to quickly pull away from a dead stop. If Verhoeff can get a bit more agile from a standstill, there should be no issue with his skating.
His sound two-way game may not be as exciting as some of the raw upside other defenders have, but Verhoeff is effective in all areas of the game, and he should be a very high pick on day one of the draft because of it.
8. Chase Reid, D, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL), 6-foot-2, 190 pounds
Reid is a gifted puck-mover who can make plays as a passer and a skater, and he's the top defenseman on many boards.
Between his mobility and size, there are some nice projectable tools to the defensive side of the game, even if there are currently gaps in that aspect of his game. He must refine some things there and be more consistent.
Reid can look like an absolute difference-maker at times, especially in transition. When he identifies a passing lane or spots a gap in coverage, he exploits it. He was an effective power-play presence in the OHL this year, and his offensive game still has some room to grow. He'll be one of the most intriguing development cases in the class.
9. Mathis Preston, LW, Vancouver (WHL), 5-foot-11, 172 pounds
Possibly the most divisive player in the draft class, Mathis Preston is the king of upside in this class. He didn't quite score as much as expected, partly due to injury and a bit of an underwhelming supporting cast prior to the mid-season trade. When you watch him on the ice, though, he's a high-paced, high-skill winger who is like a knife through butter in transition at times.
Preston is always looking to make an impact offensively, using his snappy shot and slick passing to generate scoring chances. He has all of the potential in the world to be one of the most effective offensive players in this draft class.
While he has fallen down many lists, his ability to be a true game-breaker is too enticing in my opinion, and if he does go much later than this, he could make more than a few teams regret it.
10. Xavier Villeneuve, D, Blainville-Boisbriand (QMJHL), 5-foot-111, 164 pounds
One of the most divisive players in this year's draft, Xavier Villeneuve, has all the talent in the world. He's incredibly mobile and agile. His puck skill is upper-echelon, and he understands how to leverage his creativity into actual productivity.
He dealt with a hip injury in the latter portion of the year, which did hinder his game a bit, but when you watch him at his best, he is as good or better than almost any defenseman in the draft class with the puck.
As with any defender below six-foot, teams have concerns about his defensive game. It is a bit hit-or-miss at the moment, but he shows signs of a similar defensive game to Lane Hutson at the NHL level. He skates forward to defend, looks to cut off play quickly rather than let it develop and uses his speed and agility to disrupt or intercept passes.
Villeneuve is a bit boom-or-bust, but his upside resembles a top power-play quarterback who can generate offense at even strength as well.
11. Wyatt Cullen, LW, U.S. NTDP (USHL), 6-foot-1, 183 pounds
The driving force for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program was consistently one of its most dangerous players.
There's been plenty of growth physically and in terms of play style for the top American forward in the draft class. His skill is nearly unmatched in the class, and he thrives when the pace of the game is ramped up.
Cullen developed the confidence to fully take advantage of his talents, growing as a puck carrier and using his puckhandling more as the season went on. Cullen was consistent in finding the middle of the ice as a playmaker. He is one of the few players in this draft class who are true catalysts offensively.
There are some things to work on in his defensive zone coverage and in getting a bit stronger physically, but there is a lot to like about a player who still has plenty of developmental runway.
12. Caleb Malhotra, C, Brantford (OHL), 6-foot-2, 185 pounds
The hype train on Caleb Malhotra seems to be running at full speed, and there is nothing anyone can do to stop him.
In a draft class where the center position is scarce, Malhotra has asserted himself as the top pivot in the eyes of many because he has the fewest question marks and a relatively safe floor.
Malhotra has developed quite a bit of quickness in his game and leaned even more into his creativity as a playmaker while continuing to bring a center-lane focused brand of offense.
There are concerns that while Malhotra is the safe bet down the middle, he's been hyped up mainly because of his late-season scoring tear or the fact that his father is respected, longtime NHL veteran center Manny Malhotra, who is now the coach of the Vancouver Canucks.
Malhotra is one of the most interesting players in the class because he exploded this year with arguably the best junior team in hockey throughout the regular season after a middling year in the BCHL last year. He's a very good prospect, but I'm not quite in the same mindset as those who have him in the top five.
13. Elton Hermansson, RW/LW, MoDo (Swe.2), Six-foot, 182 pounds
One of the most frustratingly skilled players in the draft, Hermansson has shown the potential to dazzle at times, but there are moments when he disappears and becomes ineffective. Hermansson can push the pace and set the tone offensively, putting defenders on their heels with his agility and puckhandling. If he can learn to play with a bit more consistent effort, he could be a legitimately dangerous top-six scoring winger.
14. Adam Novotny, LW/RW, Peterborough (OHL), 6-foot-1, 200 pounds
When he arrived in the OHL, it took a minute for him to adjust, but once he did, Novotny's transition game and intelligence at both ends of the ice took over. He is an excellent forechecker, using his speed and strength to win pucks back. Novotny could fill the gaps on a top-two line, allowing the skilled players to do their thing while he makes life easy on them. He has a good shot and decent vision, but if he can elevate those skills just a bit, he could be a high-impact player in various ways.
15. Ethan Belchetz, LW, Windsor (OHL), 6-foot-5, 230 pounds
A massive winger who isn't the most fleet of foot, but the skill and puck protection allow him to play through contact and generate offense. He's a great finisher from in tight, showing off his outstanding hands and great box-out ability in front. He hunts down rebounds and makes life difficult for the defender. His skating has taken a big step over the last year, and he will need further development as a skater. He could be an excellent complementary player to a puck-dominant center who can dictate play.
16. Carson Carels, D, Prince George (WHL), 6-foot-2, 194 pounds
There may not be a player I am more different on than the consensus, which means that I've watched as much or more of Carels than any other player in the class to ensure I wasn't misreading things on my end.
I like Carels' game in a lot of ways.
He has a great defensive floor, using his mobility and impressive physical strength. He does a good job of defending in the zone, and when he steps up on an attacker in transition, he can do a very good job of preventing chances, even if that part of his defensive game is a work in progress. His passing is a great strength in transition, and he isn't afraid to skate with the puck at times.
Where I differ from others with Carels is the confidence that he's some kind of offensive dynamo.
While he has had some excellent results in the WHL, he lacks some of the finer elements that make players like Cale Makar or Quinn Hughes as successful as they are.
He isn't quite as agile or explosive, especially in a change-of-direction situation. He takes a lot of risks in the WHL that he won't have the skating to recover from at the next level. He wouldn't be the first highly productive blueliner to become a more defensive or two-way defenseman at the pro level, which doesn't make him a bad player by any means.
17. Ryan Lin, D, Vancouver (WHL), 5-foot-11, 180 pounds
An excellent passer from the back end, Lin is one of the more interesting defenders in the draft class. He is a very good transitional player who spots forwards up ice and hits them in stride. Lin is a smart positional player who must get more involved in breaking up cycles, but he defends well in space, reading plays quite well.
Lin is a bit undersized, and his tools are certainly interesting, but he will need to develop a bit more explosiveness and aggressiveness away from the puck to reach his ceiling.
18. Oscar Hemming, LW/RW, Boston College (NCAA), 6-foot-4, 204 pounds
After some contractual issues held him off the ice as he sought a place to play in the first half of the season, Hemming landed in the NCAA with Boston College.
When he first stepped foot on the ice in college, he was shot out of a cannon, and he was constantly finding the scoresheet. His shot is heavy, and he showed much more advanced passing ability than we saw at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup last summer.
His production waned as he played more games, but Hemming showed off one of the most intriguing power-forward profiles of any player in the draft class. He has a great motor and understands how to put pressure on opposing players all over the ice, especially on the forecheck.
19. Jack Hextall, C, Youngstown (USHL), Six-foot, 195 pounds
One of the most intelligent players in the draft, Hextall consistently finds ways to generate positive results. His problem-solving and tactical play have allowed him to become one of the better centers in the USHL, playing a sound two-way game on top of it all.
Hextall does a great job of connecting play and finding his teammates in space for scoring chances. He skates well, but he's not a burner, using his edges to change angles and spin off opponents. He must get stronger, but he brings a solid physical edge when needed.
20. Oliver Suvanto, C, Tappara (Fin.), 6-foot-3, 213 pounds
Suvanto is a big, physical center who is a bit of a bulldozer on skates.
His mobility is the biggest issue in his game, as he is a bit heavy-footed when he accelerates. When Suvanto gets up to speed, though, he is heard to deal with because of his sheer size and physical strength.
Suvanto is a very solid defensive player as well, using his intelligence, length and strength to disrupt opposing attackers. He possesses a powerful shot and, at times, sneaky-good hands. As one of the youngest players in the draft, there is a bit more runway for him to refine those skills and improve his upside as well.
21. Casey Mutryn, RW, U.S. NTDP (USHL), 6-foot-3, 206 pounds
His skills are still fairly raw, but there are a lot of really solid traits that could make Mutryn a high-impact NHLer who can bring physicality to a skilled line.
There's almost an element of chaos to his game that he thrives in. Mutryn has a bit of a bull-in-a-china-shop element to his game, attacking defenders head-on and looking to punish them physically on his way to the net.
Mutryn is a power forward with a lean toward playmaking, but he has a good shot and hands in tight as well. He could be a Matthew Knies-style player.
22. Victor Plante, RW/LW, U.S. NTDP (USHL), 5-foot-10, 165 pounds
Plante is a determined winger who plays much bigger than he is. He could fall in the draft because of his size and then make it to the NHL and make everyone second-guess him.
Plante is a really solid playmaker who can hunt down pucks in a scrum and slip it to a teammate in space. He does a great job of scanning and understanding where his outlets are and making a decision before he gets himself in trouble.
23. Jaxon Cover, RW/LW, London (OHL), 6-foot-2, 183 pounds
Cover has one of the most interesting stories in the draft class. He grew up playing roller hockey in the Cayman Islands, becoming a bit of a prodigy in the sport. He committed to playing ice hockey just a few years ago, and this past season, he was one of the London Knights' most dangerous offensive players, bringing his speed and skill from his roller hockey days to the ice. His ability to use his length and his slick hands has given him such an enticing upside. He has so much runway, and any team that drafts him will be looking to see him continue to grow exponentially.
24. Adam Valentini, LW/C, Michigan (NCAA), 5-foot-10, 183 pounds
Valentini is a true dog-on-a-bone type of player who has done everything in his power to prove he is more than capable of being a 200-foot player. For most of the first half of the season in the NCAA, Valentini's production was up there with McKenna's, which was quite noteworthy.
Valentini thrives because of his work ethic and intelligence. He's not the fleetest of foot or the biggest player, but he thinks the game tactically and forces the issue with opponents, looking to consistently find ways to win battles. If he adds a bit of speed, he could end up being quite the complementary winger in a top six.
25. Juho Piiparinen, D, Tappara (Fin.), 6-foot-2, 204 pounds
Safe, simple and effective. That is the best way to describe Piiparinen's game.
He won't wow you with individual skill or dominate with the puck. The Finnish defender will make the right play at the right time and ensure he's just making life easier on his teammates in the defensive zone. He moves well, understands how to diagnose an attack and makes the proper reads.
26. Tommy Bleyl, D, Moncton (QMJHL), 5-foot-11, 170 pounds
An excellent forward-skating defender, Bleyl was a big riser in the second half of the season. He was one of the best defensemen in the QMJHL because of his willingness to join the rush, attack up ice and create offensively.
He must work on his defensive game, particularly when the play is hemmed in his zone, but he has the tools to become at least a competent defender. His upside comes from his skating and confidence with the puck.
27. Ilia Morozov, C, Miami (Ohio) (NCAA), 6-foot-3, 205 pounds
Morozov is a two-way center who stepped into college hockey and played every role they asked of him. He was a top-six center at even strength and played on the penalty kill and power play.
Morozov may not have the upside of a top-six center at the NHL level, but with his forechecking ability, physical edge and efficiency around the net front, he could be a valuable piece for an NHL team's depth.
28. Simas Ignatavicius, RW/C, Geneva (Sui), 6-foot-3, 201 pounds
Ignativicius has already shown that he can be a very solid pro while playing in Switzerland.
NHL teams may value Ignativicius more than the public does. He has good size, intelligence on and off the puck and energy in all three zones. As a forecaster, he is quick and forceful. Around the net, he is strong on his feet and finds pucks effectively. Ignativicius does an excellent job of presenting himself as an off-puck threat in space as well.
29. Gleb Pugachyov, LW/RW, Nizhny Novgorod Jr. (Rus.), 6-foot-3, 224 pounds
Fast and physical, Pugachyov has built his game on throwing his weight around and punishing his opponents while pressuring them with his feet. The puck skills are a work in progress, but he has a very safe floor because of what he can do in a checking role. If he can develop his shot a bit more or find a bit more cohesion in his offensive game, Pugachyov could become a really interesting middle-six power forward in the NHL.
30. Alexander Command, C, Orebro Jr. (Swe.), 6-foot-1, 187 pounds
As a highly energetic center who does a little bit of everything, Command already plays a pro game. He's a physical player who isn't afraid to get in the battle along the boards or down low. He can get outmuscled at times, but he'll get stronger as he develops.
He's a solid dual-threat offensive player with a good shot and crisp passing. He projects as a bottom-six player, but if he can find another level as a shooter or develop a bit more creativity as a passer, there might just be a bit more there.
31. Maddox Dagenais, C/W, Quebec (QMJHL), 6-foot-4, 198 pounds
Playing a mix of center and wing this season, where Dagenais ultimately ends up will be interesting.
If teams see him as a center, he could go a bit higher than 31st. If they see him as a winger, as I do, Dagenais could be a late-first, early-second kind of prospect.
Dagenais is a physical player who loves throwing his frame around. He has always had a good shot, and that's the offensive tool he should lean into as he works toward the pro level. He has the potential to be a very fun, complementary crash-and-bang forward at the next level.
32. William Hakansson, D, Lulea (Swe.), 6-foot-4, 217 pounds
Hakansson plays meat-and-potatoes hockey. His simple game is built around getting to the puck and finishing his checks. Hakansson doesn't try to do too much with the puck because when he has, he can get himself into trouble. He's a hulking defender, coming in at nearly 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, so NHL teams will want to add him to their pipeline as a defensive stopper. He's one of the better pure defensive blueliners in the class.
Nos. 33 To 85
33. Nikita Klepov, RW, Saginaw (OHL), Six-foot, 186 pounds
34. Wiggo Sorensson, C/W, Boro/Vetlanda (Swe.4), 5-foot-10, 183 pounds
35. Adam Goljer, D, Trencin (Svk.), 6-foot-1, 200 pounds
36. Marcus Nordmark, RW, Djurgarden Jr. (Swe.), 6-foot-2, 190 pounds
37. Niklas Aaram Olsen, LW, Orebro Jr. (Swe.), Six-foot, 185 pounds
38. Landon Hafele, LW/C, Green Bay (USHL), Six-foot, 179 pounds
39. Casper Juustovaara Karlsson, C, Lulea Jr. (Swe.), 5-foot-9, 168 pounds
40. Adam Andersson, C, Leksand Jr. (Swe.), 6-foot-4, 218 pounds
41. JP Hurlbert, LW, Kamloops (WHL), Six-foot, 190 pounds
42. Liam Ruck, LW, Medicine Hat (WHL), Six-foot, 174 pounds
43. Brooks Rogowski, C, Oshawa (OHL), 6-foot-7, 235 pounds
44. Lars Steiner, RW, Rouyn-Noranda (QMJHL), 5-foot-10, 175 pounds
45. Tomas Chrenko, C/W, Nitra (Svk.), 5-foot-11, 172 pounds
46. Tomas Galvas, D, Liberec (Cze.), 5-foot-10, 168 pounds
47. Vertti Svensk, D, SaiPa Jr. (Fin.), Six-foot, 169 pounds
48. Mikey Berchild, RW, U.S. NTDP (USHL), 5-foot-10, 180 pounds
49. Rudolfs Berzkalns, C, Muskegon (USHL), 6-foot-4, 205 pounds
50. Daxon Rudolph, D, Prince Albert (WHL), 6-foot-2, 205 pounds
51. Ludvig Soderberg, D, Sodertalje Jr. (Swe.), 5-foot-11, 181 pounds
52. Yegor Shilov, C, Victoriaville (QMJHL), Six-foot, 177 pounds
53. Samu Alalauri, D, Pelicans Jr. (Fin.), 6-foot-2, 221 pounds
54. Oscar Holmertz, C, Linkoping Jr. (Swe.), Six-foot, 187 pounds
55. Morgan Anderberg, LW/C, Vaxjo (Swe.), 5-foot-11, 174 pounds
56. Brek Liske, D, Everett (WHL), 6-foot-1, 190 pounds
57. Ben Macbeath, D, Calgary (WHL), 6-foot-2, 196 pounds
58. Adam Nemec, LW, Sudbury (OHL), Six-foot, 180 pounds
59. Ryder Cali, C, North Bay (OHL), 6-foot-2, 214 pounds
60. Evan Jardine, LW, Youngstown (USHL), Six-foot, 185 pounds
61. Pierce Mbuyi, LW, Owen Sound (OHL), 5-foot-10, 160 pounds
62. Beckett Hamilton, C, Red Deer (WHL), 5-foot-11, 174 pounds
63. Myles Brosnan, D, Dexter Southfield School (USHS-Prep), Six-foot, 194 pounds
64. Thomas Vandenberg, C, Ottawa (OHL), Six-foot, 180 pounds
65. Nils Bartholdsson, RW, Rogle Jr. (Swe.), 5-foot-10, 179 pounds
66. Jean-Cristoph Lemieux, C, Sudbury (OHL), Six-foot, 195 pounds
67. Alexander Bilecki, D, Kitchener (OHL), 6-foot-2, 175 pounds
68. Luke Schairer, D, U.S. NTDP (USHL), 6-foot-3, 194 pounds
69. Beckham Edwards, C, Sarnia (OHL), 6-foot-1, 190 pounds
70. Alessandro Di Iorio, C/RW, Sarnia (OHL), Six-foot, 195 pounds
71. Simon Katolicky, LW/RW, Tappara Jr. (Fin.), 6-foot-4, 197 pounds
72. Chase Harrington, LW, Spokane (WHL), 6-foot-1, 202 pounds
73. Alan Shaikhlislamov, RW, Ufa Jr. (Rus.), Six-foot, 190 pounds
74. Malcom Gastrin, LW, MoDo Jr. (Swe.), Six-foot, 174 pounds
75. Logan Stuart, C, U.S. NTDP (USHL), 5-foot-10, 175 pounds
76. Thomas Rousseau, RW, Sherbrooke (QMJHL), 5-foot-10, 172 pounds
77. Vladimir Dravecky, D, Brantford (OHL), 5-foot-11, 193 pounds
78. Olivers Murnieks, C, Saint John (QMJHL), 6-foot-1, 192 pounds
79. Ola Palme, D, Vaxjo Jr. (Swe.), 6-foot-1, 198 pounds
80. Cooper Williams, C/W, Saskatoon (WHL), 6-foot-1, 168 pounds
81. Charlie Morrison, D, Quebec (QMJHL), 6-foot-4, 200 pounds
82. Noah Kosick, C, Seattle (WHL), Six-foot, 160 pounds
83. Markus Ruck, C/W, Medicine Hat (WHL), Six-foot, 164 pounds
84. Axel Elofsson, D, Orebro Jr. (Swe.), 5-foot-10, 169 pounds
85. Ryan Roobroeck, C, Guelph (OHL), 6-foot-3, 210 pounds
Honorable Mentions
Braidy Wassilyn, LW, London (OHL)
Cameron Chartrand, D, Cedar Rapids (USHL)
Cruz Pavao, RW, Tri-City (WHL)
Landon Nycz, D, UMass (NCAA)
Leo Sundqvist, RW, Brynas (Swe.)
Luke Puchner, F, Shattuck St. Mary's (USHS)
Mans Gudmundsson, D, Farjestad (Swe.)
Max Isaksson, C, Vaxjo Jr. (Swe.)
Tobias Tomik, C/LW, Vancouver (WHL)
The Hockey News' 2026 Draft Preview edition features our countdown of the top 100 prospects for the NHL draft, with in-depth scouting reports for each player. Also, you'll find Team Reports for all 32 NHL organizations that examine short- and long-term needs and cap situations.
Plus, we have feature stories on Gavin McKenna, Ivar Stenberg, Keaton Verhoeff, Carson Carels, JP Hurlburt, the Ruck Twins and the Vancouver Canucks, and we look at top prospects for the 2026 PWHL.
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