2026 NHL Draft Rankings: Ferrari's Final Cut Has A New No. 1

Bjorck may not go this high on draft day as teams may opt to go with a center with a bit more size, but on pure talent alone, there isn't a center who eclipses Bjorck's ability. If he were closer to six-foot, Bjorck very well might have been the top player in the class as a whole. Bjorck is going to be one of the most interesting names in the 2026 draft, not only when he's selected but also for the next decade as we watch the careers of this group start to flourish.