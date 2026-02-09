Can An NHL Defenseman Lead The Olympics In Scoring Or Win MVP Honors?

With the NHL schedule on pause for the 2026 Winter Olympics, the anticipation and the hype surrounding the tournament have never been higher.
With all the skilled players heading to Italy, the contenders for MVP or top scorer are abundant. The obvious candidates are Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Sidney Crosby, Jack Eichel and Auston Matthews from Canada and the U.S., as well as William Nylander from Sweden, David Pastrnak from Czechia and Mikko Rantanen from Finland.
But why aren't defensemen in the discussions?
Of course, it's easier for forwards to rack up the points. They are farther up the ice, and it's often their main responsibility to score. But recent events suggest a defenseman can very easily take over the point production in short tournaments like the Olympics.
The 2025 4 Nations Face-Off scoring leader was Team USA blueliner Zach Werenski, who recorded six assists in four games. The next-closest players were Crosby and McDavid, who each recorded five points. MacKinnon did take home MVP honors with four goals in four games.
In the 2014 Winter Olympics, Erik Karlsson tied Phil Kessel as the leading scorer with eight points in six games. Drew Doughty and Shea Weber weren't too far behind either, notching six points each. Ultimately, Teemu Selanne won MVP with four goals and six points in six games, helping Finland win a bronze medal.
The 2010 Olympic scoring leaders were Pavol Demitra (10 points) and Marian Hossa (nine points), who formed a Slovakian power duo. But you didn't have to look too far to find a defenseman among the leading scorers, as American Brian Rafalski recorded four goals and eight points in six games, finishing tied for third. Goaltender Ryan Miller was outstanding for the Americans in 2010 and won MVP.
The World Junior Championship also provides further evidence, with Canada's Zayne Parekh finishing third in scoring this year and the United States' Cole Hutson leading the tournament last year.
The NHL game is more reliant on defensemen jumping into the play. We usually see a five-man cycling unit.
Power plays are more efficient, and although there may be one defenseman on most power plays, they run the show and pick up plenty of assists.
At these Olympics, several defenders can catch fire and put their names in contention for the scoring crown and MVP.
Canada's Cale Makar has proven to be one of the best offensive defensemen the NHL has ever seen. His scoring pace has slowed down as of late, but he started the season on fire. Makar's best six-game stretch this season saw him score 10 points, a feat he did twice with the Colorado Avalanche.
Team USA's Quinn Hughes is no stranger to offensive explosions, either. Since joining the Minnesota Wild, he's scored three goals and 34 points in 26 games, including 10 points in his last six games.
Werenski has what it takes to become the top scorer again after doing so at the 4 Nations Face-Off. In his last six NHL games, he has nine points, and he has 20 goals in 52 games for the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Elsewhere, Sweden's Rasmus Dahlin has caught fire lately for the Buffalo Sabres, with 11 points in his last six games, which includes a hat trick against the Toronto Maple Leafs. His Swedish teammate, Karlsson, is also no stranger to turning it up in big moments.
Switzerland's Roman Josi is can still rack up points at 35. He recorded nine points in his last six games for the Nashville Predators, and Switzerland will rely on him to be their best player.
For Finland, Miro Heiskanen should play a big role, and although he's not as offensive as some of the previous players mentioned, he can catch fire just as easily. With seven points in his last six games for the Dallas Stars, he has a lot of confidence heading into the Olympics.
A defenseman has never won MVP honors at the Olympics since its introduction in 2000. But if one of these defenders catches fire offensively while shutting down their opponents' attacks, 2026 could be as good a time as any to see the MVP honors given to a defenseman.
