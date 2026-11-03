Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney Says Russia Will Not Participate In 2027 World Juniors

Marc DesRosiers-IMAGN Images
Marc DesRosiers-IMAGN Images
Nov 3, 2026 11:07 PMPublished Nov 3, 2026 11:07 PM
Prime Minister Mark Carney has announced that Russia will not be participating in the upcoming world junior hockey championship in Alberta.
The uncertainty surrounding Russia's participation in the upcoming world junior hockey championship in Alberta just got a definitive ruling.
When asked about the potential of Russian athletes participating in the event, beginning on Dec. 26, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney provided clarity on the situation.
"While Russia and Belarus are supporting this illegal and unjustified horrific war in Ukraine, as long as that's going on, there will be none of those athletes competing for their countries in Canada," Carney told CPAC on Tuesday.
"So if you're asking specifically about the World Juniors, the Russians will not be there."
This news comes after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled on Oct. 30 that Russia must be eligible to return to ice hockey world championships sanctioned by the IIHF.
The IIHF responded to the news the same morning, expressing its "disappointment with the decision." However, the IIHF added it will ultimately act in accordance with the CAS's ruling.
In addition to this news, Hockey Canada has released a statement thanking the government for taking this stance.
"Hockey Canada thanks the Government of Canada for today's strong position that Canada intends to prevent Russian and Belarusian officials and athletes from participating under their national symbols in international sporting events taking place on Canadian soil.
"We will be meeting with our Board of Directors this week to discuss next steps given the government's clear position."
Since the ruling, multiple European hockey federations have also come out and voiced their disappointment with the CAS's ruling. Most recently, representatives from Sweden, Finland, Czechia, Norway, Denmark, and Latvia have already stated they will not take to the ice against Russia despite the CAS's order of inclusion.
"We are currently gathering as many countries as possible to form a common front to tell the IIHF that none of us will play against Russia in this situation," said Heikki Hietanen, chairman of the Finnish Ice Hockey Association in a translated statement.
"Czech hockey is joining the position of other European hockey federations that have announced that their national teams will not play in matches against Russia," Czechia's federation added in their own translated statement.
Czechia will host the U18 women's world championship on Jan. 8, 2027, just three days after the world juniors conclude.
See more of The Hockey News on Google and save us as a preferred source. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.
9
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy