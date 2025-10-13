Canadiens' Lane Hutson Signs For Less Than Dobson, Hughes And LaCombe

The Montreal Canadiens gave fans some news to be thankful for on Canadian Thanksgiving Monday, signing Lane Hutson to an eight-year contract.

Hutson's contract extension, which lasts from 2026-27 to 2033-34, carries a cap hit of $8.85 million. That is the second-highest cap hit on the Canadiens for next season, trailing only fellow defenseman Noah Dobson's $9.5 million on an eight-year contract as well.

Hutson earns the lengthy deal from Canadiens GM Kent Hughes after a historic rookie campaign and more expensive contract extensions for Anaheim Ducks D-man Jackson LaCombe and New Jersey Devils blueliner Luke Hughes.

Hughes and LaCombe, who signed on Oct. 1 and 2, respectively, each signed contracts with $9-million cap hits.

Hughes, 22, signed for seven years to have a contract for this season, while the 24-year-old LaCombe's extension runs for eight.

Hughes had 37 assists, 44 points and an average ice time of 21:09 last season. LaCombe had 29 assists, 43 points, 129 blocked shots and 22:18 of average ice time. And the 25-year-old Dobson, acquired in a sign-and-trade from the New York Islanders on draft day, saw his production drop to 29 assists and 39 points last season. Dobson had a career-high 60 assists and 70 points in 2023-24.

Hutson, meanwhile, had 60 assists and 66 points in 82 games while averaging 22:44 of ice time and logging 123 blocked shots. He tied Larry Murphy for the most assists by an NHL rookie ever, and he broke Chris Chelios' record for the most points by a rookie blueliner in Canadiens history.

The 21-year-old Hutson became the second player in Canadiens history since 1967-68 to win the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year. Ken Dryden was the first.

In three games so far this season, the 62nd overall pick in 2022 has an assist in three games.

