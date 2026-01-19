Canucks Trade Pending UFA Kiefer Sherwood To Sharks

In return for the right winger, the Canucks received two second-round picks and 25-year-old defenseman Cole Clayton.
The two picks Vancouver is receiving are for the 2026 and 2027 drafts. As for Clayton, he'll report to the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks, according to Canucks GM Patrik Allvin.
Sherwood has spent the past two seasons with the Canucks, playing 122 games for the club. He set career highs in every major statistical department, including appearances in a season with 78, and scoring 19 goals and 21 assists for 40 points.
This season, he's close to setting a new personal best in goals as he has 17 tallies in 44 contests, along with six helpers and 22 points for Vancouver. The 30-year-old leads the Canucks in goals ahead of his departure to California.
"We would like to thank Kiefer for all his hard work and dedication in Vancouver," Allvin said in a statement following the trade.
"As an organization, we take a lot of pride in giving him the opportunity to grow and excel as a player. Given where things currently stand and the direction of our rebuild, we felt it was necessary to make a move like this as we continue to build our pipeline."
Sherwood comes onto the Sharks' books with a $1.5-million cap hit. As mentioned, the Columbus native requires a new deal at the end of this season, and no contract extension was in place with this trade to San Jose.
The Sharks now have $6.79 million in current cap space, according to PuckPedia. That leaves some room for even more moves if GM Mike Grier's team continues to challenge for a playoff spot.
San Jose hasn't seen the post-season since 2019, but as of Monday, the team is in the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.
