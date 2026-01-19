Canucks Trade Kiefer Sherwood To The San Jose Sharks

Kiefer Sherwood is now a San Jose Shark. After months of speculation around when the Vancouver Canucks would trade him, Sherwood has finally been dealt to the Sharks. In return, Vancouver will receive defenceman Cole Clayton and second-round picks in 2026 and 2027.
“We would like to thank Kiefer for all his hard work and dedication in Vancouver,” Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin said in a press release. “As an organization, we take a lot of pride in giving him the opportunity to grow and excel as a player. Given where things currently stand and the direction of our rebuild, we felt it was necessary to make a move like this as we continue to build our pipeline. In addition to adding two draft picks, Cole is a right-shot defenceman who will report to Abbotsford.”
Sherwood, who has long been regarded as one of Vancouver's standouts throughout the past two seasons, led the team in goals (17) and hits (210) this season. In his time with the Canucks, Sherwood scored 36 goals and 27 assists in 122 games.
Clayton, the lone player heading to Vancouver in this trade, has spent the past five seasons in the AHL; four with the Columbus Blue Jackets' affiliate, the Cleveland Monsters, and one with the San Jose Barracuda. A 25-year-old right-shot defenceman, he has two goals and three assists in the past 33 games of the 2025-26 season.
Vancouver resumes their eight-game homestand with a match against the New York Islanders tonight. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT.
