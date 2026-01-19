Canucks Trade Kiefer Sherwood To The San Jose Sharks

“We would like to thank Kiefer for all his hard work and dedication in Vancouver,” Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin said in a press release. “As an organization, we take a lot of pride in giving him the opportunity to grow and excel as a player. Given where things currently stand and the direction of our rebuild, we felt it was necessary to make a move like this as we continue to build our pipeline. In addition to adding two draft picks, Cole is a right-shot defenceman who will report to Abbotsford.”