Capitals Fans Gave Alex Ovechkin A Wonderful Send Off, Even If It's Not His Final NHL Season

"What he's done for this city, you can't really put into words. He's literally changed the game of hockey, he's changed everything in this city. What he's done, it may not ever be done again for a franchise," Wilson said. "He was so important to the league and so important to the game of hockey, so important to the city… There's hundreds of thousands of kids that play the game because of him and look up to him every day, and he's worn all that and just done it with class."