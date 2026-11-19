Photo: The PWHL
Photo: The PWHL
Nov 19, 2026 4:35 PMPublished Nov 19, 2026 4:35 PM
Updated Nov 19, 2026 4:37 PM
One of the most iconic brands in hockey is making its return with a new, but familiar look.
The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation revealed on Thursday that 'Hockey Night In Canada' will be bringing an updated version of the old school baby-blue logo it used in the early iterations of its NHL broadcasts for the upcoming Professional Women's Hockey League season.
The original round blue logo, which features a white stick and black puck, served as the primary emblem from the show's television debut in 1952 until 1998.
This announcement comes after it was revealed in June that Rogers Sports and Media failed to come to an agreement with CBC Sports, ending a partnership that lasted nearly 100 years as a radio and television fixture in Canada. This left the CBC with no rights to broadcast NHL hockey on Saturday nights.
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However, CBC did maintain the rights to the 'Hockey Night In Canada' brand. The CBC then unveiled a partnership with the PWHL in September that would allow the public broadcaster to air eight games on Saturday nights throughout the season.
Earlier this week, CBC announced that award-winning sportscaster Andi Petrillo will host the pre-game and intermission panels alongside four-time Olympic medallist Cassie Campbell-Pascall and writer Hailey Salvian of The Athletic.
Play-by-play commentary will be conducted by multi-sport and Olympic broadcaster Daniella Ponticelli with three-time Olympic champion Becky Kellar, and CBC Sports' Rob Pizzo will be the rinkside reporter.
The PWHL also also announced 24 dates for the league's annual 'Takeover Tour' on Thursday, which will span across 19 cities. Multiple new markets are included in this year's promotional tour, including Florida, Nashville, Philadelphia, Columbus and Los Angeles.
There will be four PWHL expansion franchises debuting this season: The Hamilton Havoc, Vegas Vanguards, Detroit Clutch and San Jose Sea Lions.
This new edition of 'Hockey Night In Canada' will begin on Dec. 5 when the Havoc take on the reigning Walter Cup champions, the Montreal Victoire.
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