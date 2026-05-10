Celebrini's Captaincy For Canada's 2026 World Championship Team Just A Glimpse Of What He'll Become

At just 19 years old, San Jose Sharks phenom Macklin Celebrini made history Sunday by being Team Canada’s youngest-ever senior captain. Celebrini thrived at the 2026 Olympics, and now he has the chance to impose his will on a global stage while wearing the 'C'.
If you were buying stock in young NHL players a year ago, you would’ve made a fortune on San Jose Sharks star center Macklin Celebrini. In his rookie season last year, Celebrini put up 25 goals and 63 points in 70 games, and this year, he posted 45 goals and 115 points in 82 games. The sky really is the limit for this youngster.
However, it’s Celebrini’s international experience that really stood out, particularly after a strong performance at the Olympics. Celebrini was not only named to Team Canada’s IIHF World Championship roster for the second straight year, but he was also named captain of the team on Sunday morning. It’s turning out to be quite the 2026 calendar year for the North Vancouver native, and he’s been more than worthy of the hype.
At 19 years old, Celebrini is the youngest player ever named captain of Canada’s senior hockey team. That says a lot about the role Celebrini is being given by Team Canada, and it also speaks to Celebrini’s meteoric ascent to the top of the hockey world.
Team Canada's brass could've given the 'C' to Nashville Predators center Ryan O'Reilly or Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares, but both those veterans will wear the 'A' at the World Championship. Despite a couple of savvy vets making Canada's team, Celebrini was the right choice.
To be sure, the way Celebrini handled the pressure of the Olympics is one of the reasons why he got the ‘C’ for the World Championship. In six appearances at the Games, Celebrini posted five goals and 10 points, and he was named to the Olympics All-Star team along with Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid and Montreal Canadiens left winger Juraj Slafkovsky.
Those are impressive accolades, but Celebrini was unfazed by the pressure and will be front and center at all of Canada’s best-on-best tournaments for the foreseeable future, including these World Championships, the 2028 World Cup of Hockey, and the 2030 Olympics. Also, the experience he gets at this year's World Championship can only help Celebrini as he continues to evolve, and now, as a leader.
Celebrini will be one of the straws that stir the drink for Canada, alongside McDavid, Colorado Avalanche superstar center Nathan MacKinnon and Chicago Blackhawks emerging star center Connor Bedard.
We know who is likely to be Canada's captain at the World Cup of Hockey and the Olympics, as you have to think McDavid will keep the captaincy for a very long time. So Celebrini will likely be an alternate captain until McDavid wants to pass the ‘C’ on – but if and when that happens, Celebrini could be the first choice to replace him.
Despite his age, Celebrini has shown he can deliver in high-stakes situations and on the biggest stage. Team Canada's brass rewarded him for that by giving him the captaincy at the World Championship, which runs from May 15 to 31 in Zurich and Fribourg, Switzerland.
Regardless of how the Canadians fare at this year’s World Championship, Celebrini is now clearly marked for greatness at the highest level of the sport. He’s a worthy captain for the World Championship team, and Celebrini has raised the bar for himself by thriving when games matter most.
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