Chicago Blackhawks Send Laurent Brossoit To San Jose Sharks In Four-Player Trade

The Chicago Blackhawks traded goaltender Laurent Brossoit to the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.

Defenseman Nolan Allan and a 2028 seventh-round pick are also going to the Sharks.

In return, the Blackhawks receive injured defenseman Ryan Ellis' contract, D-man Jake Furlong and a fourth-round pick in 2028.

Brossoit, the centerpiece of this deal between the Blackhawks and the Sharks, hasn't played an NHL game since the 2024 playoffs. He first had surgery to address pain in his right knee in the summer of 2024, but he missed the 2024-25 season as he couldn't get back to full strength.

Late this past summer, doctors found and addressed an issue with his right hip, allowing him to work his way toward reviving his NHL career, the Chicago Sun Times reported in November.

Brossoit comes on with a $3.3-million cap hit and is in the final year of a two-year contract.

The 32-year-old has played six AHL games with the Rockford IceHogs in a conditioning stint this season. He registered a 3-3-0 record, .901 save percentage and 3.38 goals-against average.

In the NHL, the netminder last played in the 2023-24 season with the Winnipeg Jets. He featured in 23 regular-season contests that year, 22 of which were starts, and one playoff game.

In 2023-24, Brossoit posted a 15-5-2 record, 2.00 GAA and .927 SP with Winnipeg. And in 2022-23, he won the Stanley Cup in his second and final season with the Vegas Golden Knights. He played in eight contests of that post-season and put up a 3.18 GAA and a .894 SP.

Brossoit joins San Jose's goaltending group of Yaroslav Askarov and Alex Nedeljkovic. Askarov has played 44 career games, and Nedeljkovic has played 198, while Brossoit comes in with 140 games of NHL experience.

Ellis, meanwhile, hasn't played an NHL game since the 2021-22 campaign as he suffered a career-threatening injury to his core and hips. The Philadelphia Flyers traded him to the Sharks ahead of this season.

Ellis has one more season on his contract left after this campaign, with an average annual salary of $6.25 million.

As for the other parts of the trade, Allan and Furlong are blueliners who have spent most of their young professional hockey careers in the AHL.

Allan, 22, was a first-round pick by the Blackhawks in the 2021 draft. He played 43 NHL games for Chicago last season, scoring one goal and eight points. He has two goals and six points in 29 games for Rockford this season.

Furlong, 21, joins Chicago with no NHL experience, spending the last two campaigns with the AHL's San Jose Barracuda. He's played 12 games this season and put up two assists, while he recorded one goal and eight points in 66 games last year. Furlong was a fifth-round pick for the Sharks in the 2022 draft, selected 140th overall.

