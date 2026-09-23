CHL Names First Four Players To Their Roster For 2026 CHL USA Prospects Challenge

The first four players for the CHL's roster ahead of the league's highly-anticipated annual event against the U.S. National Under-18 Team have been named.
The CHL USA Prospects Challenge is back for the third year in a row, showcasing the best draft-eligible players across the CHL as they go head-to-head with the U.S. National Under-18 Team.
The QMJHL getting a second player allowed the league to highlight Joseph, who has long been considered a top prospect and Meyer, who will represent one of the host cities in Quebec.
Over two years of this event, 42 of 44 players who were named to Team CHL have been drafted, with 27 of them in the first round. Each of the four players initially named to the CHL roster are viewed as first-round talents in the 2027 NHL draft class.
The CHL USA Prospects Challenge has become one of the most important scouting events for scouts, general managers, and fans alike. The two-game series will be played Tuesday, December 1, at the Georges-Vézina Centre in Chicoutimi before moving to the Vidéotron Centre in Québec City on Wednesday, December 2.
This will be the first time that the QMJHL has been the host league after the OHL and WHL were featured the first two years.
Brock England, Center, Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)
England is a center for the Seattle Thunderbirds who plays with plenty of intensity and speed. Despite being just 5-foot-11, England seems to be a more than willing combatant in the corners and on the forecheck. He utilzes his skating to impact all areas of the game.
England is a highly skilled offensive player as well, bringing plus hands and a quick shot. His performance at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in the summer put him on the map and ahead of the pack in this year's draft class.
Dima Zhilkin, Right Wing, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)
Zhilkin might be the ultimate menace of the draft. He plays with a relentlessness that simply can not be taught. Zhilkin is going to be the kind of player that you love to have on your team but hate to play against for a multitude of reasons.
First off, he's not ever going to stop talking or trying to get under you skin. Then there is also the fact that he's a quick, skilled player who is capable of putting up 50 goals and 100 points in the OHL this year.
Alexis Joseph, Center, Saint John Sea Dogs
There haven't been many prospects eligible for the 2027 NHL draft who have been on the radar longer than Joseph.
The 6-foot-4 center was a force in the QMJHL last season, showcasing his strength and playmaking. His pace was an issue that arose at the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup but the upside potential for a player with his playmaking ability, skill, and size is incredible.
If Joseph can amp up his pace just a bit, he could be a force.
Carter Meyer, Center, Quebec Remparts
After playing for the NTDP last year, Meyer made the move to the QMJHL this season. He will go up against his former team at the CHL USA Prospects Challenge, which should be one of the most entertaining storylines at the event.
Meyer is a slick passer who is always looking to get the puck into dangerous positions. He goes to the middle of the ice, attacks the slot and looks to generate offensive chances as a shooter as well. The Boston University commit is going to be playing in front of his Quebec City fans and should get a warm welcome ahead of puck drop.
This year's CHL USA Prospects Challenge might be the closest the event has seen in the three years of it's existence. The NTDP has a solid group and the CHL should have plenty of skill to go around, even beyond the four named to the roster today.
Be sure to keep dialled into The Hockey News as we cover everything from the world of hockey. Future Watch is our new show that puts a spotlight on the future of the game, including prospects from the CHL, NCAA, USHL, and all over Europe. Check out our latest show where we discuss this event and more.
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