Confident Maple Leafs Prospect Ben Danford Gives The Blueline Some Hope

Toronto Maple Leafs youngster Ben Danford is aiming to win the Calder Cup this month and earn an NHL job in the fall. Accomplishing both would do wonders for Toronto's blueline.
Although the Toronto Maple Leafs had a terrible season, one area of promising depth is their defense corps.
As per PuckPedia, the Maple Leafs have seven defensemen signed for the 2026-27 season, including Morgan Rielly, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Chris Tanev, Jake McCabe, Brandon Carlo, Simon Benoit and Philippe Myers.
But if there's going to be a significant change in Toronto – including a possible trade of Rielly and/or Ekman-Larsson – there's going to be job opportunities for other defensemen in the organization.
The best candidate the Leafs have to step up and earn a spot on the team is young blueliner Ben Danford.
Now playing for the Maple Leafs' AHL affiliate, the Toronto Marlies, in the Calder Cup final, Danford spoke Wednesday about his intention to make the NHL roster next season.
"I feel like, going into training camp next year, I want to put myself in the best spot I can – and that's to make the Leafs," Danford told TSN 1050. "My goal is to make the opening night roster next year. We'll see what happens. Everyone has a different path and everything, so who knows – but obviously, that's my end goal."
Danford has the right attitude, and if the 20-year-old does step up next season, it would take a lot of pressure off the rest of the Leafs' defense corps.
Let's face it, anyway – the Maple Leafs' D-corps is old.
Six Leafs defensemen are at least 29, and four are at least 32.
A youngster like Danford will be a shot in the arm for Toronto's back end.
Danford is a defensive defenseman, and if he can be a shot-blocker and lane-restricter, veterans Tanev and McCabe won't have to do all the heavy lifting in the Leafs' defensive zone.
Danford Is A Keeper, Not Trade Bait
Nobody on the Leafs is an untouchable for Toronto GM John Chayka, but Danford is highly unlikely to be dealt.
Danford is a low-cost, potentially high-reward asset – remember, Danford was taken 31st overall in 2024 – and anything that causes a domino effect on Benoit and Myers being pushed out of regular playing time has to be considered a good thing for the Buds.
Playing for the Marlies in the Calder Cup final will be terrific for Danford's development as well.
For most of the season, he played in the OHL with the Oshawa Generals and Brantford Bulldogs, trying but failing to reach the OHL championship series and Memorial Cup.
But now, in his first taste of pro hockey, he gets his first chance to win a championship. That can only be a good thing for him.
However, Danford's ultimate goal of playing in the NHL has never changed, and he's improved his pedigree in the AHL playoffs with two assists and being on the ice for eight goals-for and four against in 11 games.
Toronto's next coach – whoever that might be – should start slowly working Danford into the NHL game. But the Leafs need Danford to make the most of the opportunity he's going to be given.
And if Danford thrives next year, the Leafs' fortunes in their own zone will significantly improve.
See more of The Hockey News on Google and save us as a preferred source. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.