8 Prospects To Watch In The 2026 Calder Cup Final

So, let’s look at where some of the top names fit on the Toronto Maple Leafs down the road, especially if the team has a youth movement. While the Carolina Hurricanes are in the Stanley Cup Final and don’t need the same help, they’ll turn to a few young skaters on the Wolves in no time. A few of them are already well-known within their fanbases, so why not look at eight players who might be on their NHL teams soon enough?