Calder Cup Final Preview: What You Need To Know

The Chicago Wolves face the Toronto Marlies in the Calder Cup Final, starting with Game 1 on Friday night. Take a look at how these teams got here, the key matchups, and who has the edge.
The American Hockey League season is finally coming down to a sprint, a mad dash to the finish line. The Calder Cup Final is around the corner with the Chicago Wolves facing the Toronto Marlies in a best-of-seven series.
This series should be a fun one. Both teams have different journeys to this point, yet they have saved their best hockey for the playoffs, setting up for a matchup that’s sure to entertain. Let’s dive right in!
How They Got Here
The Wolves were the definition of resilient. They battled in the second half of the season to secure the second-best record in the Central Division. Their first playoff matchup against the Texas Stars went the distance and tested them right out of the gate.
When the Colorado Eagles took a 3-2 series lead in the Western Conference Final and took a 2-0 lead in Game 6, it looked like the Wolves' season was over. Yet, they scored three unanswered to force a Game 7 and then pull off another road upset to punch their ticket to the final. They won back-to-back road games with their backup goaltender in the net, nonetheless.
The Marlies are on a playoff run that is nothing short of incredible as well. Their first three matchups went the distance with a three-game series against the Rochester Americans and five-game battles against the Laval Rocket and the Cleveland Monsters.
The Eastern Conference Final, oddly enough, didn’t go the distance. However, the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins gave them their toughest test. They forced the Marlies to adjust, winning with a good forecheck and defense. It allowed them to win two games in overtime, including the series-clincher in Game 6.
Taking a step back and looking at the two teams, it’s noticeable how well-coached they are. Both coaches, like the teams they lead, are from different backgrounds, yet have proven they can make the right moves to win in the playoffs and give their teams an edge in a series.
The Marlies are led by John Gruden, a longtime NHL assistant who is finally getting his chance to lead a team from the head coach role and is making the most of the opportunity. The Wolves, meanwhile, hired Spiro Anastas on Dec. 12 to give the team a spark. He was initially the interim but when the team went 25-14-5-6, they made the 40-year-old their full-time coach.
Matchups To Watch
The Marlies had an answer to the Penguins' forecheck. It was William Villeneuve, who handled the puck out of the zone and added a calming presence to the Marlies' puck movement. The Wolves will look to forecheck and set up their offense, yet it will be a tough assignment against a team that moves the puck well.
On the other end, the question is who will be in the net for the Wolves and how they’ll hold up. As of now, the answer is backup Amir Miftakhov, who allowed five goals in two starts but got the job done with two victories in the Western Conference Final. The Marlies want to get to the net and make life tough on the Miftakhov, leading to the other layer of the matchup, where the Wolves' defense must step up and clear up the loose puck and scoring chances in the slot.
This series is also the chess match between Anastas and Gruden. Both coaches know this will be a tough series where they must adjust. Not only will both pull the right strings, but they’ll also find the hot lines or the players to lean on and give them more ice time to win this series.
Prospects Who Will Define The Series
The Wolves have seen Bradly Nadeau emerge as a superstar in this playoff run. He was a talented winger destined for the NHL, yet his play with the pressure taken up a notch has made it hard for the Carolina Hurricanes to ignore him next season. His five goals and nine assists give him a team-leading 14 assists, and he’s the playmaker who makes everyone around him better.
The Marlies are highlighted by a flashy winger as well, with Easton Cowan playing his best hockey in the playoffs. Cowan is that difference-maker on the offensive end with a burst of speed and skill that can beat any goaltender. And it has seven goals and six assists in the playoffs.
The Wolves are also getting a lot from Justin Robidas, a 23-year-old forward with 12 points, while the Marlies' rookie Luke Haymes is a pleasant surprise with 11 points during this run. Both teams also have two-way defensemen who can open things up at the point, whether it’s Juuso Valimaki for the Wolves or Villeneuve for the Marlies.
The big advantage the Marlies have is the elite young goaltender. The 24-year-old Artur Ahktyamov is proving he can play at the next level and has outdueled every goaltender he’s faced so far. The Marlies are hoping he can outduel one more to give them the title.
Who Wins & Why
The Marlies have the edge in the net while the Wolves have an unknown. That said, the Wolves are the more talented team in every other position. Moreover, they have more top-end talent that can take over this series.
Yes, the Marlies are getting a lot from the veterans, and Cowan has looked like the best skater on the ice multiple times in the playoffs. However, the Wolves look to control the pace of play and lean on their top two lines to take over this series. This is a series where Anastas turns to the Nadeau, Robidas, and Ryan Suzuki line and asks it to win them the Calder Cup, and they have the talent to do just that.
Prediction: Wolves in 5
Bonus: Calder Cup Playoff MVP - Bradly Nadeau leads the Wolves with 14 points and will be the best player on either team in this series.