Calder Cup Final Preview: What You Need To Know

On the other end, the question is who will be in the net for the Wolves and how they’ll hold up. As of now, the answer is backup Amir Miftakhov, who allowed five goals in two starts but got the job done with two victories in the Western Conference Final. The Marlies want to get to the net and make life tough on the Miftakhov, leading to the other layer of the matchup, where the Wolves' defense must step up and clear up the loose puck and scoring chances in the slot.