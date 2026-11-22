David Kirouac-Imagn Images
David Kirouac-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2026 10:03 PMPublished Nov 22, 2026 10:03 PM
Looking at some of the new PWHL rules coming to this season, could the NHL learn something from those regulations?
As the PWHL continues to grow, entering its first season with 12 teams, the league is also developing into its own with unique rules, experimenting with the overtime format, adjusting the high-sticking call, and solidifying bodychecking regulations.
The NHL has been criticized season after season when it comes to rules. With the PWHL pre-season around the corner and just over a quarter of the NHL season having passed, could the NHL learn something from the PWHL?
Here are some rules that differentiate from the PWHL and NHL.
Choice Of Overtime Penalty Shot Or Power Play (Pre-Season Experiment)
Entering the fourth season in league history, all 12 pre-season scrimmages will end with a mandatory five-minute, 3-on-3 overtime, followed by a shootout, regardless of the final score in regulation.
Related stories
Strictly just applying to the pre-season to get a feel for it, when a minor penalty is called in overtime, the non-offending team can choose to take a penalty shot instead of the normal 4-on-3 power play. If the decision is to take the penalty shot, any eligible player in the lineup can take it.
Overtime is five minutes and also differs from the NHL in the shootout, where the PWHL uses the best-of-five method versus the best-of-three in the NHL. After the first rounds are complete in the PWHL, players are allowed to shoot again, whereas the NHL requires every player on the roster to shoot before anyone is allowed to shoot again.
thehockeynews.comMake No Mistake, The PWHL Is Still Looking At Expansion MarketsWhile the PWHL is set to pause expansion for a season, make no mistake, the league continues to evaluate potential expansion markets and field interest, and the 2026-27 PWHL Takeover Tour will allow the league to test eight new markets, while returning to others who could someday house a team.
High-Sticking
Differing from the NHL, where high-sticking ends a play if contact is made above the shoulder and goals scored above the crossbar, the PWHL updated its rule book where high-sticking plays and goals will not result in a play ending.
Players are permitted to contact, redirect, or tip the puck with their sticks above the normal height, including to score goals. High-sticking opponents still results in a penalty.
Mandatory Neck Protection
All players and goalies in the PWHL will require neck guards moving into the 2026 season. The guard must be worn during all games, including warmups. The neck guard must comply with the league's regulations by withstanding a minimum of 1,500 grams of cutting force.
The NHL has implemented the same rule but only requires players joining the league beginning in the 2026-27 season, leaving it optional for players who are in the league prior. In 2024, NHL senior executive VP of hockey operations Colin Campbell noted only 55 out of 708 skaters voluntarily wore neck guards.
For the PWHL, the neck guard adds to the list of other mandatory requirements, including mouthguards and full facial protection, with the option of a cage or bubble mask to reduce the risk of injury, which also differs from the NHL, where neither is mandatory.
Body Checking Clarifications
An updated version of the bodychecking rules allows for checks to happen without a penalty when players demonstrate a clear intent to take possession of the puck or gain possession.
Players can angle themselves and maintain or establish a position to separate their opponent from the puck. When travelling in the same direction, body contact can be used to gain possession and impede.
Players who are stationary or holding position will be permitted to absorb contact when an opponent approaches and are not required to move out of the way. Blindsided hits, unsafe arm and foot extensions, and excessive force remain illegal and will have tight enforcement held by the league.
Before this clarification, body checking was only permitted when moving in the same direction, and hits from the opposite direction were not allowed. Leaving the skating lane to make contact was also not permitted. Due to inconsistent calls and the inability to distinguish certain plays, the league updated the rule.
Lessons for the NHL
The NHL can bring innovative approaches to the game similar to the PWHL and may observe how high-sticking for puck flow, unnecessary whistles, automatic majors for head contact and mandatory safety gear can keep players from sustaining injury.
There are rules to learn from, including a way to stop bottom-feeder teams from tanking by tracking points after being mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, keeping the competitive drive all season long.
See more of The Hockey News on Google and save us as a preferred source. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy