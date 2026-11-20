Other markets getting more than one game this season include Denver, Washington, and Philadelphia. Denver was considered a frontrunner until the very end last season for PWHL expansion, but the discussions in the Mile High City fell through, causing the league to turn to other cities like Las Vegas and San Jose. Washington was clear last season that they not only wanted more games, but that they want a team in the future, although it was stated at the time that the market would not join the PWHL until the ownership model changed. That sentiment may have shifted, and the league is now welcoming outside investors from Detroit and Toronto, a move perceived to be a first step toward ownership.