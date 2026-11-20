Women's Hockey Roundtable
1,262 Members•7,211 Posts
Kirby Lee-Imagn Imagesdefault
Kirby Lee-Imagn Imagesdefault
Nov 20, 2026 7:30 PMPublished Nov 20, 2026 7:30 PM
While the PWHL is set to pause expansion for a season, make no mistake, the league continues to evaluate potential expansion markets and field interest, and the 2026-27 PWHL Takeover Tour will allow the league to test eight new markets, while returning to others who could someday house a team.
With 19 cities named to the 2027 PWHL Takeover Tour, the PWHL is casting a wider net than ever in their efforts to build a North America wide fan base and grow the game.
While the primary purpose of the Takeover Tour is to sell tickets and merchandise, and build the league's fan base bringing professional women's hockey to new markets, make no mistake, the league is continuing to test expansion markets.
With uncertainty growing around the depth and talent that will declare for the 2027 PWHL Draft, expansion following this season is certainly off the table. But with a potentially deep and talented cohort headed to the PWHL in the 2028 Draft, the league could target another wave of expansion ahead of the 2028-29 season.
After all, the goal of the PWHL was never to stop at 12 teams. Sources within the league have stated the PWHL hopes to be a 16-team league by the time the CBA expires in 2031, if not sooner.
Related stories
It means the league could add another pair of teams for 2028-29, and many of the markets involved in the 2026-27 season's PWHL Takeover Tour, will be prime targets.
Growing The PWHL's Footprint
With expansion to Seattle, Vancouver, San Jose, and Las Vegas over the past two seasons, the PWHL is now a North America wide venture. With western expansion, the league will continue to look at ways to balance their new Western and Eastern Conferences. Currently, Detroit finds themselves firmly planted in the east, but playing in the west. For the first time the PWHL Takeover Tour is stopping in California, with a game in Los Angeles, and the league is returning to Denver for two more games, marking third straight season Denver has opened their doors to the league. The league is also heading back to Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, and for the first time Saskatoon, Saskatchewan for Canadian stops in the west.
While western expansion will remain a priority, the league's push south is another item to watch. Adding Las Vegas this season stretch the league to the southwest, but there is nothing in a massive patch of North America's southeast. That could change with Takeover Tour games taking place in two Florida markets, Sunrise and Tampa, as well as games in Nashville and Raleigh.
Multiple Games May Not Just Be About Ticket Sales
The PWHL isn't simply putting multiple games in markets because they believe they can sell tickets, they're putting multiple games in markets to see if there's sustained interest. Of specific note is the trio of games in Halifax, including back-to-back games on February 2 and February 3.
Other markets getting more than one game this season include Denver, Washington, and Philadelphia. Denver was considered a frontrunner until the very end last season for PWHL expansion, but the discussions in the Mile High City fell through, causing the league to turn to other cities like Las Vegas and San Jose. Washington was clear last season that they not only wanted more games, but that they want a team in the future, although it was stated at the time that the market would not join the PWHL until the ownership model changed. That sentiment may have shifted, and the league is now welcoming outside investors from Detroit and Toronto, a move perceived to be a first step toward ownership.
Philadelphia jumped in as the only other multi-date city, and the market has long been tied not only to the PWHPA prior to the formation of the PWHL, but to a fan base interested in supporting the league.
thehockeynews.comPWHL Announces Full Takeover Tour Schedule Including Games In Florida, Nashville, Philadelphia, Columbus, And Los AngelesThe PWHL is taking their biggest ever PWHL Takeover Tour on the road with games in 19 cities, including for the first time in places like Florida, Nashville, Philadelphia, Columbus, and Los Angeles
Can Canada Win Over The League?
With a shift to three expansion teams in the United States, and only one in Canada this season, it upended the once balanced mix of Canadian and American markets in the league. The PWHL is heading back to key Canadian markets including Halifax, Quebec City, Winnipeg, Calgary, and Edmonton, as well as visiting Saskatoon for the first time. Halifax getting three games is a major moment for the city, while the continued return to Quebec City, a market many believe is ready-made for the league, will only add to hopes for French Canadian fans, particularly with the 2027 World Championships heading to the city.
Where And When Will The PWHL Expand?
Where is a complete unknown, particularly with the PWHL expanding to two completely untested markets in Las Vegas and San Jose. The league looks as though they've found a passionate base in San Jose already, but ticket sales have remained slow out of the gate in Las Vegas despite some of, if not the cheapest tickets of any PWHL market.
By the close of not only the 2027 PWHL Takeover Tour, but through the early stages of a 2027-28 tour, the PWHL will have tested a significant number of North American cities. The league did not return to Texas this time around after a lacklustre showing in Dallas last season, but the Texas market is one that no pro sports league ignores, including the NHL who has targeted Houston and Austin as potential future markets.
Regardless of where the PWHL goes, it seems unlikely that their pause on expansion lasts longer than a single season with the next 2028-29 as the most plausible target to add more teams.
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy