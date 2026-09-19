DeBrincat Feeling Confident About Red Wings' Outlook: 'We're Closer Than People Give Us Credit For'

"Yeah, I mean, it sucks," DeBrincat said of Larkin’s trade demand. "I think it doesn't really change what we think of him. He's still a great player. He's been a great friend and a great teammate to me, and we obviously love him here. That's kind of for him to answer what's next for him. But for us, I think it’s all the same. We're happy to see him at the rink and happy to get started."