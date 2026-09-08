One Key Question Facing Each Atlantic Division NHL Team Heading Into 2026-27

As part of a short series on TheHockeyNews.com, we're identifying a key question for each NHL team heading into the 2026-27 season. In this file, we're focused on the Atlantic Division teams.
The NHL’s 2026-27 training camp season is just days away, and while most teams tried addressing their key issues this summer, there are still questions for each team.
Whether it’s roster spot competition, coaching staffs under the gun, or other issues, teams will be trying to avoid potential pitfalls which could sink their season.
As part of a brief series here on TheHockeyNews.com, we’re focusing on each division and what a key question is for every team at the start of the new season. We’re starting things with arguably the league’s most competitive division – the Atlantic Division.
Here’s the biggest question for each team heading into camp, in alphabetical order:
Boston Bruins
Key Question: What’s fair to expect from off-season acquisition J.J. Peterka?
The Boston Bruins had a solid regular-season last year, but to try to improve on it, the only major addition to Boston’s roster is former Utah Mammoth and Buffalo Sabres winger Peterka.
The 24-year-old has four years remaining on a contract paying him $7.7 million per season, and while he did reach the 25-goal plateau for the third consecutive season, Peterka’s assist totals fell from 41 in 2024-25 to only 22 in ‘25-26.
You might be tempted to blame that reduction on a still-developing Mammoth squad. But the Bruins are taking a gamble that Peterka’s numbers will bounce back. And if it doesn’t pay off, it may not be so easy for Boston to trade him.
Buffalo Sabres
Key Question: Who will step up and fill the void left by departed veterans Alex Tuch and Bowen Byram?
The Buffalo Sabres made no major additions in free agency, doubling down on their core of young talent to keep them atop the Atlantic in 2026-27. While GM Jarmo Kekalainen was praised for the trade that sent defenseman Bowen Byram to the Chicago Blackhawks for the fourth-overall pick, the Sabres are turning to young wingers to fill the void.
Specifically, Josh Doan, Zach Benson and Jack Quinn will be looked to for more offense – and on ‘D’, former Anaheim Ducks blueliner Olen Zellweger ostensibly replaces Byram. Buffalo invested in Benson and Doan on long-term deals, while Quinn is entering a contract year. If those players don’t do their part, the Sabres could fall down the Atlantic standings.
Detroit Red Wings
Key Question: Will captain Dylan Larkin have his trade request granted before the season begins?
The dysfunction in Detroit was never greater than it was this summer, with Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman stepping down after nearly a decade of failing to reach the Stanley Cup playoffs. Instead of parting ways with Yzerman immediately after the season ended, Detroit waited and missed out on many great GM candidates.
Whoever succeeds Yzerman must deal with Larkin, who made his trade demand public at season’s end. It’ll be a public relations catastrophe if the next manager plays hardball with Larkin and forces him to play for the Red Wings, but Detroit won’t give Larkin away either, even if he has a full no-trade clause.
Florida Panthers
Key Question: Will the Panthers' new-look tandem work out?
After seven seasons and two Stanley Cups, the Florida Panthers moved on from goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, who signed a three-year contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs this summer. Florida cleaned out their goalie tandem by making veterans Jacob Markstrom and Akira Schmid their new tandem.
Bobrovsky had a sub-par 2025-26, posting an .877 save percentage and a 3.07 goals-against average. But turning to Schmid and Markstrom is a major gamble for the Panthers. GM Bill Zito has assembled one of the NHL’s oldest teams, and the 36-year-old Markstrom’s numbers last year (3.07 GAA, .883 SP) were virtually identical to Bobrovsky’s.
The Panthers will blow the NHL away if they acquire Winnipeg Jets superstar netminder Connor Hellebuyck, but if Markstrom and Schmid start the year in Florida, there’s huge risk involved for the Cats.
Montreal Canadiens
Key Question: Can the Canadiens find a second-line center on the trade market, or will an internal candidate step up and claim the gig?
It’s the NHL’s worst-kept secret that the Montreal Canadiens need a second-line center. Veteran Jake Evans is currently pencilled in as the No. 2 pivot, but he doesn’t fit the bill. The Habs have lots of salary cap space, but some of it will must go to RFAs Zack Bolduc and Arber Xhekaj.
If Canadiens GM Kent Hughes trades for an above-average center, he’ll have to move money out in any deal.
Internal improvement is ideal for Montreal and that may be what Hughes is banking on. But as it stands, there’s an obvious need for talent at center. It would be in their best interest to bring in an experienced hand who can take pressure off the rest of the Canadiens’ top-six forwards.
Ottawa Senators
Key Question: With the departure of captain Brady Tkachuk, what will the Senators’ identity look like?
The Ottawa Senators have been in a bit of shock since Tkachuk engineered his way out of town, forcing a trade to the Panthers. Ottawa GM Steve Staios tried stemming the bleeding by acquiring forward William Eklund from the San Jose Sharks, but Eklund’s skill set isn’t the same as Tkachuk’s, and they'll undoubtedly miss his snot and bluster.
There’s still a lot to like about Ottawa, but losing Tkachuk will have a clear effect on the team’s dynamics. The Senators’ identity will change without him, and in the heat of the battle for an Atlantic playoff spot, they will be hard-pressed to be better in ‘26-27.
Tampa Bay Lightning
Key Question: Can new Lightning goaltender Dennis Hildeby give star Andrei Vasilevskiy enough rest to keep him fresh once the playoffs arrive?
The Tampa Bay Lightning haven't made it beyond the first round of the playoffs in four straight seasons, and GM Julien BriseBois made a significant addition by signing star defenseman John Carlson. But it was the trade that sent winger Nick Paul to the Toronto Maple Leafs for Hildeby that could have a more consequential impact on Tampa’s season.
In 26 career NHL regular-season games with Toronto, Hildeby posted a 2.98 GAA and a .903 SP – numbers indicating the 25-year-old has a good deal of promise to build on.
Veteran Jonas Johansson is the returning understudy to star goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, but he’ll surely be demoted if Hildeby asserts himself as the No. 2 netminder – and perhaps, Tampa’s starting goalie of the future.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Key Question: Will Sergei Bobrovsky rebound with a strong year?
Bobrovsky comes to the Maple Leafs looking to rebound from a disappointing final season in Florida. Bobrovsky will have veteran Anthony Stolarz as his backup goalie, reuniting the duo that won a Cup with the Panthers. GM John Chayka's all-around defensive improvements should help Bobrovsky produce to expectations.
Prior to last year, Bobrovsky had a SP of .900 or better in the previous 13 seasons. The soon-to-be 38-year-old is battling Father Time like the rest of us, but he’s going to be under enormous pressure to backstop the Buds back into the playoffs. If he can’t, the next three years for Bobrovsky could be rather painful.
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