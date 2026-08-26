Does An Erik Karlsson Trade Make Sense For The Toronto Maple Leafs?

Pittsburgh Penguins star defenseman Erik Karlsson is entering the final season of his current contract, and recent speculation about his future is linking him to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Does GM John Chayka have what it takes to acquire Karlsson, and does he make sense as a target?
The Toronto Maple Leafs have been linked to a handful of NHL superstars in trade rumors throughout the early stages of John Chayka's tenure as general manager, and another big-name player has been added to that list.
On the latest episode of Sportsnet's 32 Thoughts podcast, Insider Elliotte Friedman shared a prediction that an anonymous source passed along to him, sending Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson to the Maple Leafs in the 2026-27 season.
While Karlsson has been the subject of trade speculation dating back as early as the start of last season, there's a multitude of reasons why the Maple Leafs don't make sense as a fit to acquire the three-time Norris Trophy winner.
For one thing, Karlsson is a right-handed defenseman – and the Maple Leafs just added one of those in former Tampa Bay Lightning D-man Darren Raddysh.
Are we talking about putting Karlsson on Toronto’s second pairing? That will be news to Toronto veteran Chris Tanev, another righty who might just be the team's most important defenseman. You’re not going to push Tanev into the third pairing to serve a potential rental in Karlsson.
Now, things may change for the prospects of Karlsson in Toronto if one thing takes place – and that’s a trade for longtime Buds defenseman Morgan Rielly. If Chayka finds a new home for Rielly, and moves another contract or two to provide the cap space to make the trade happen, then a Karlsson acquisition becomes palatable.
But that’s a huge ‘if’.
The Maple Leafs now have two Swedish icons on payroll in senior executive adviser Mats Sundin and assistant coach Daniel Alfredsson, so you can see why Karlsson might be open to the idea.
It's important to note that because Karlsson is the one who is in control here. If he decides to waive his no-move clause, Toronto could be the destination he engineers a trade to. Stranger things have happened in Leafs Land, and the 36-year-old might want to be part of the solution.
While this prediction may come to fruition, the Maple Leafs can’t, and shouldn’t, move heaven-and-earth to acquire Karlsson. That's not an indictment of him as a player. He put together 15 goals and 66 points last season. It’s not as if his game has fallen off a cliff, and the Maple Leafs would clearly be a better group if Karlsson was playing for them.
But if it means trading a first-round pick or a top prospect to the Penguins for one season of Karlsson, that would be too high a price for Chayka to pay.
The Maple Leafs have no excuses for not putting together a top-10 offense in the league, but their main issue is being a better defensive team. That’s not something Karlsson can help you out with.
Karlsson has a lot of game left in him, but in some cases, the fit just isn’t there. The Maple Leafs' made arguably their biggest move of the summer by picking up Raddysh, and they'll be looking for him to deliver a lot of what Karlsson provides.
If we do see Karlsson wearing Blue & White, it should come as a shock. Not every player wants to be a Maple Leaf, and Karlsson might fit into that category.
Time will tell whether he winds up in Toronto, but for now, don’t hold your breath.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free.
See more of The Hockey News on Google and save us as a preferred source. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.